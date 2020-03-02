The Debate
The Debate
'Can't Shake Hands?': Group Of Friends Tap Foot To Greet Each Other Over Coronavirus Dread

What’s Viral

Over the fears of coronavirus outbreak, a video of a man using 'leg shake' to greet friends instead of a handshake has surfaced online.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Can't shake hands

Over the fears of coronavirus outbreak, a video of a man using 'leg shake' to greet friends instead of a handshake has surfaced online. In the video, one can see a masked man come out of a vehicle and one of his friends step forward to greet him with a handshake, however, he turns him down, and instead greets him with a 'leg shake'. The man even goes on to greet all his other friends in the same manner, by tapping his foot against his friend's. 

Coronavirus greeting

The video shared on Twitter has already garnered approximately 1.8 million views. It has also received 36,000 likes with several comments. While some netizens appreciated the man for his creativity, several also pitched alternative ways to greet each other without the risk of contracting the deadly virus. 

Published:
COMMENT
