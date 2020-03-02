'Can't Shake Hands?': Group Of Friends Tap Foot To Greet Each Other Over Coronavirus Dread

Over the fears of coronavirus outbreak, a video of a man using 'leg shake' to greet friends instead of a handshake has surfaced online. In the video, one can see a masked man come out of a vehicle and one of his friends step forward to greet him with a handshake, however, he turns him down, and instead greets him with a 'leg shake'. The man even goes on to greet all his other friends in the same manner, by tapping his foot against his friend's.

Coronavirus greeting

The video shared on Twitter has already garnered approximately 1.8 million views. It has also received 36,000 likes with several comments. While some netizens appreciated the man for his creativity, several also pitched alternative ways to greet each other without the risk of contracting the deadly virus.

Haven't people heard of Namaste🙏?

A traditional form of greeting practiced for centuries in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and among the large Indian diaspora across the world.#Coronavirus #COVID19 #Greetings #Hygiene #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/w6bhtDv5FB — Abhishek G. Bhaya (@abhishekbhaya) February 29, 2020

I thought the reason we take our shoes off indoors is because they’re filthy? 😬 — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) February 28, 2020

The Japanese have it even better, no contact necessary for a bow pic.twitter.com/JS9QJ8KSBb — William Penn 🌹 🌊🌊🌊 PAResists M4A (@billypenn1776) February 29, 2020

You put your right foot in.

You put your right foot out.

You put your right foot in and you shake it all about. — DaphneDoGood (@DaphneDoGood1) February 28, 2020

This is what we do in our part of the world... namaste! pic.twitter.com/TCJTJpW23k — rupa joshi (@rupajoshi) February 29, 2020

Indian Namaste 🙏 is easier and better — Saurabh Jain (@skjsaurabh) March 1, 2020

That's a good idea. Or bowing. I'd prefer either to shaking hands. Shaking hands spreads germs anyway, never mind the #coronavirus — 💖 Little Ms Lesbian ⚢ 💖 (@NorthForBritain) February 29, 2020

