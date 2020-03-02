Coronavirus Outbreak: Singapore Reports 4 New Cases Bringing Total To 106

SIngapore health officials announced on March 1 that there were 4 new cases of novel coronavirus cases. The four new cases brought the country's total to 106. According to reports, the Ministry of Health claimed that none of the four new cases had a recent travel history to China or South Korea.

The statement also added that three of the four new cases were linked to a cluster of cases at a technology firm called Wizlearn Technologies. The coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people worldwide with the majority of death in mainland China. There are 89,000 cases of infected individuals worldwide.

Arrest couple for giving false information

According to reports, the ministry of health said that both of them had given false information to officials and obstructed the conduct of contact tracing. The man was identified as Hu Jun, a 38-year-old Chinese citizen from Wuhan whereas his wife was identified as Shi Sha, a 36-year-old Chinese national residing in Singapore.

Jun who arrived in Singapore on January 22 was tested positive for the virus on January 31 and was discharged from the hospital on February 19. The ministry issued a quarantine order for his wife after the process of contact tracing, which was used to identify people who had been in contact with Jun while he was infected.

The MOH accused both of them of providing false information to its officials about their movements and whereabouts from January 22 to January 29. In addition, Shi was accused of providing false information while being under quarantine. However, the ministry said it was able to discover the real movement of the couple through detailed investigation. It added that both of them will be charged on February 28 in view of potentially serious repercussions and the threat they placed to public health.