GTA Players Have Become So Rich That They Are Having Trouble Counting Money

Players of the widely popular game Grant Theft Auto 5 or GTA5 are having a new problem and are using memes to try and get developers to nitic, The problem they are facing is thy they are now too rich in in-game currency, so much so in fact that they are having trouble reading with so many numbers and zeros.

'Do I have 1b or 100m?'

According to reports, due to certain promotional events, players now have a seemingly unlimited supply of very easy to get in-game currency. Since back in April any player that logs into GTA5 gets free GTA$500,000, which is directly transferred to their in-game account. Another scheme that yielded players millions of in-game currency was Sony's Future of Gaming live stream in June wherein PlayStation users could pocket one million GTA$ every month until the release of the next instalment of the game.

Due to this and related methods the rich players in GTA5 just keep getting more and more money, the amounts have become so large that players have begun to complain that they need help in being able to read and count in. One user on Reddit shared his woes and indicated to a picture that the next update that Rockstar games (the creators of GTA5) should be focused on is to add commas to the player's currency so that it becomes easier to read.

In the subreddit dedicated to discussing all things related GTA5, many comments can be seen stating threat they too were having this problem. And that they could never tell how much money they had. Even though Grand Theft Auto 5 came out in 2013, the game has gone on to have a loyal fan base and still receives regular game updates. Rockstar Games has been somewhat attentive about player concerns and players re hoping the developers will also soon make this quality of life change.

