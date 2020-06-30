Where Is The Secret FBI Facility In GTA 5 And What Happens At This Secret Facility?

Rockstar Games have been one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest game is GTA 5 that has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The game gives the players an option to play in two different gaming modes- story mode and online mode.

But a huge number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. Players have been trying to figure out answers to questions like, 'Where is the secret FBI facility in GTA 5' among others. The facility is not exactly marked on the map. It only shows up when the player is completely or doing any on the FBI missions.

But if one still wants to figure out where is the secret FBI facility in GTA 5, they can check out the below step-by-step guide to finding the secret facility in GTA 5. Read more to know where is the secret FBI facility in GTA 5.

Source: Rockstar games official website

Where is the secret FBI facility in GTA

The FBI building is not located in an isolated place or a secret compound. Actually the building is located in the centre of the city and happens to be one of the most prominent buildings of GTA 5. The facility is located at the intersection of Power Street and San Andreas Avenue in Pillbox Hill, Downtown Los Santos. It is a tall building that is located next to the International Affairs Agency headquarters and can be seen easily as the player drives by Downtown Los Santos.

The tower or the facility is likely designed after the One California Plaza. But the FIB Headquarters in the actual world is actually taller but its height is almost similar to the Two California Plaza. Two California Plaza is a popular building that is located in Bunker Hill, Los Angeles. The FBI facility is a 54 floor-high building that extends up to 748 ft (228 m) above sea level. As the building is a federal investigation building, it is highly guarded and requires a security card to unlock all the areas of the building.

Floor B - Basement and Maintenance

Floor 1/L - Main Entrance and Lobby

Floors 1-10 - Fingerprint Archive and Forensic Psychiatry

Floors 11-20 - Anti-Terrorism Unit, Witness Protection, and Micro Film

Floors 31-40 - Restaurant/Store, Armoury, Lie Detectors, and Psychology

Floors 41-46,48 - Case Investigations

Floor 47 - Legal Affairs

Floor 49 - Communications

Floor 50 - Case Investigations

Floor 51 - Administration and Commissioner's Office

Floor 52 - Unknown Executive Offices

Floor 53 - Computer Servers and Roof Access

