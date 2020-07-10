GTA 5 Online Offering Free Nagasaki Ultralight Just For Logging In This Week

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA 5 Online Weekly Update that features a bunch of exciting discounts and rewards for users on the Xbox One, Play Station 4, and PC platforms. As part of the update, the developers are offering GTA 5 Online players a brand new Nagasaki Ultralight for free just by logging into the game. The game has a Pilot Week going on in the online version, and developers are also giving away triple GTA$ and RP along with a free Nagasaki Ultralight.

GTA 5 Online – Rewards available this week

Here's a list of some of the best deals that are available with the latest update:

Triple GTA$ and RP in the Stockpile

Double rewards with all the Air Cargo Sales and at the Flight School

A free Nagasaki Ultralight for every player who logs into the game this week

The Dewbauchee Vagner as the new Lucky Wheel top prize

50% off on select Hangars, Hangar upgrades, and Garage Properties

Vehicle Discounts will offer 40% off on the FH-1 Hunter, LF-22 Starling, RM-10 Bombushka, and the Western Rogue. In addition, there will be 30% off on the Coil Rocket Voltic, Declasse Scramjet, Pegassi Osiris, and Progen T20.

Twitch Prime Discounts: A rebate will be offered on the base property purchase price of Pixel Pete’s Arcade, and 85% off the HVY APC and Overflod Imorgon.

Twitch Prime Bonuses will include a GTA$200,000 bonus for playing the game between July 9 and July 15. In addition, players who played GTA Online last week and play throughout the next three weeks will be able to earn up to GTA$1,000,000 in total.

Be sure that you have your Twitch Prime connected with your Social Club account to be able to earn the GTA$ 200,000 bonus just by playing the game at any point between now and July 15. And for PlayStation Plus members who played the GTA 5 Online last week, you can keep the game for the next three weeks to get a total of GTA$1,000,000 deposited to your in-game maze Bank within 72 hours of logging into the game.

Image credits: Rockstar Games