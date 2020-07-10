GTA 5 Online Offering Free Nagasaki Ultralight Just For Logging In This Week

Quick links:
Rockstar Games has released a new GTA 5 Online Weekly Update that features a bunch of exciting discounts and rewards for users on the Xbox One, Play Station 4, and PC platforms. As part of the update, the developers are offering GTA 5 Online players a brand new Nagasaki Ultralight for free just by logging into the game. The game has a Pilot Week going on in the online version, and developers are also giving away triple GTA$ and RP along with a free Nagasaki Ultralight.
Also Read | Gang Attack Locations In GTA 5 Online: How To Complete Gang Attack Mission?
Here's a list of some of the best deals that are available with the latest update:
Also Read | GTA 5 Confirmed For PS5: When Does The New PlayStation Game Come Out?
Be sure that you have your Twitch Prime connected with your Social Club account to be able to earn the GTA$ 200,000 bonus just by playing the game at any point between now and July 15. And for PlayStation Plus members who played the GTA 5 Online last week, you can keep the game for the next three weeks to get a total of GTA$1,000,000 deposited to your in-game maze Bank within 72 hours of logging into the game.
Also Read | How To Get Bull Shark Testosterone In GTA 5 Online To Complete Your Daily Objective
Also Read | How To Make Money In GTA 5? Tricks To Earn Quick Money While Playing Solo Or In A Crew
Image credits: Rockstar Games