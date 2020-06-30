Where Is Beekers Garage In GTA 5 And What Is So Special About This Garage?

Rockstar Games happens to be one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest GTA franchise game, GTA 5 has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The game gives the players an option to play in two different gaming modes- story mode and online mode.

But a huge number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. Players have been trying to figure out answers for a question like, “Where is Beekers Garage in GTA 5?”. The garage can easily be spotted on the map with a spray paint icon that indicates its a tuning shop.

This garage has almost all the dame features as any other Los Santos Customs but is one of the most visited garages on the game. Thus if one still wants to figure out where is Beekers Garage in GTA 5, they can check out this step-by-step guide to finding the Beeker’s garage in GTA 5. Read more to know where is Beekers Garage in GTA 5.

Where is Beekers Garage in GTA 5?

Beeker's Garage is a vehicle customization and repair shop that can be found in the game, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. This garage happens to be the only tuning shop that can be found in northern Blaine County. This garage also happens to be the only permanent spawn location for the Tow Truck and the Packer. The garage is located in Procopio Drive in Paleto Bay. The garage is located in the same compound as the fuel pump.

Beeker’s garage provides all the services that a Los Santos Customs does but it surely has a glitch that can be used to respray your cars. With the help of this glitch, the players can use the Perlasent pain effect on the car along with a Matte primary color. According to the game, there is no way to apply the Perlasent finish on a Matte car. But using the technique from this video can help you do the same. Here is how to use that glitch.

Things that can be customized in Beeker’s Garage:

Body Kits

Buffalo Trap

Tailpipes

Grilles

Mark

Lights

Paint

Spoiler

Rims

Window Tinting

Brakes

Engine

Intercooler

Suspension

Tire

Turbocharger

Primary color

Secondary color

Rim colour

Plating

Horn

Roll cage

Run-flat tires

Colored tire smoke

