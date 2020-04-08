Guess Places In Hyderabad WhatsApp Puzzle | Here Are The Answers

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown has made people sit at home for days. The lockdown has been initiated by countries to stop the spread of the disease. During this time, people are seen indulging in various activities like indoor games, spending time on OTT platforms, social media and more. On social media, people have been getting messages related to WhatsApp puzzles that have been challenging for them to solve. One of the puzzles among them is "Guess the places in Hyderabad " WhatsApp puzzle.

Guess the places in Hyderabad WhatsApp puzzle - Clue

In this WhatsApp puzzle, you have to guess some of the places in Hyderabad and if you are not a Hyderabadi, this puzzle might be challenging to you. People who have visited Hyderabad might also have an idea about these places. There are some places in Hyderbad mentioned with Whatsapp emojis below. With the help of these WhatsApp emojis, you have to guess the places in Hyderabad. Now some of these emojis also mean something else in various languages like for example the flower emoji also means Phool in Hindi. So, If you have knowledge about it then you might not have any problems to solve "Guess the places in Hyderabad" WhatsApp puzzle. Take a piece of paper and write down your answers to confirm them.

Guess the places in Hyderabad WhatsApp puzzle question

Except for the first 3 places in the list all other places are with emojis. What are the above places in Hyderabad? Take a look at the answer to "Guess the places in Hyderabad" WhatsApp puzzle

Answers of Guess the places in Hyderabad WhatsApp puzzle

Ameerpet Nagole Charminar Phool Bazaar Chanda Nagar Paradise Vidya Nagar Diamond Point Karwan Anand Bagh Filmnagar Basheer Bagh Chathri Naka Beerban Bagh Liberty

