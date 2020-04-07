1 To 31 Grams Gold Puzzle On WhatsApp That Is Mind-boggling

During the Coronavirus lockdown, many people are hooked on to their phones and TV for entertainment. Which is why many have now started to share and solve puzzles/riddles on social media. Puzzles are a great way to stay sharp and think creatively during the lockdown. Here is the '1 to 31 grams gold puzzle' that is currently trending on social media and WhatsApp. Both the riddle as well as its answer is given below.

1 to 31 grams gold puzzle on WhatsApp and social media

This riddle begins with a King asking a learned man to visit his palace. The learned man responds to the king by telling him, "I will come some day next month, but I will not tell you on which day. Further, you must give me gold in grams equal to the date on which I arrive." The King is confused by this request and in preparation for the visit, he asks his jeweller to make 31 gold rings, weighing from 1 to 31 grams each. However, wise jeweller only makes five rings. What are the weights of the five rings?

The above riddle requires a good deal of creative thinking to solve. Moreover, it also requires you to use your basic math skills. Try to solve the riddle and if you are unable to find the correct weights, then read the answer down below.

What are the weights of the five gold rings?

The five gold rings weight around 1, 2, 4, 8, and 16 grams respectively. Using this number combination, the king can gift the learned man gold that weighs anywhere between 1 to 31 grams. Rings weighing one and two grams are required, as they can be used individually or together to weigh 3 grams. However, the first two rings do not add up to four, so the ring weighing 4 grams is a requirement.

Adding the first three rings, we get 5, 6, and 7 grams but not 8. So, once again, the 8 grams ring is required. Now, using the first four rings, we can get any number ranging from 1 to 15. Which is why the final ring weighs 16 grams. By adding the weights of the 16 grams ring and the previous four rings, we can get any number ranging from 17 to 31. Using this method, The king can present the learned man with the correct weight of gold no matter when he arrives.

