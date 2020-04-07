Witch Wand Broom WhatsApp Math Puzzle With Answer And Step-by-step Explanation

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, people are spending all their time inside their houses and in quarantine. They can be seen indulging in many activities which they did not get time for otherwise. Moreover, they have found interesting ways to interact with family and friends as they stay indoors and practice social distancing. In order to keep each other entertained, people have been sharing numerous puzzles and quizzes with each other. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds on Whatsapp groups is, ‘Witches, Wands, Brooms’. Read on to know details and answer to the puzzle.

Witch Wand Broom puzzle

This puzzle involves simple arithmetics and some mental maths. As one can see, the puzzle has a series of three numerical equations. In the numeral problems a combination of images which have a numerical value. Check out the picture below to understand better.

Question

Look at the image below. The image of witch, wand, and broom, each has a numeral value. When it is added, multiplied, according to the equation, it gives value. So, one needs to solve the equation by substituting the image with a numeral value to solve for the last equation.

Solution

Let us try to find the value of the wand first.

21/3=7 so 1 wand = 7.

Second, let us try to find the value of brooms.

There are 4 Brooms, so 12/4 is 3.

Thus 1 Broom = 3 (Please note: There are 4 brooms in the 3rd equation, in the middle, there are 2 brooms place one on one)

Next, let us try to find the witches' value.

So (witch + wand + broom) x 3 = 45. Now divide both sides by 3 to simplify into witch + wand + broom = 15. Plug in the known values, witch + 7 + 3 = 15.

Image Credits: Pixabay, Shutterstock

