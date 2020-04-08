The Debate
Guess Places In Kerala WhatsApp Quiz | Check Answers Inside

What’s Viral

Guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz has gained immense popularity these days. Therefore, we have provided the puzzle and its answers inside.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
guess the places in kerala

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people are staying indoors after the government announced a nationwide lockdown. They have been finding different ways to spend their time reading books, watching new series and films, completing their pending tasks and helping with the household chores. Therefore, the only way to interact with their friends and relatives is through social media.

People share numerous challenges, games, and quizzes on WhatsApp groups. These fun ways make the interaction even more interesting. Among many of them, ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’ has gained immense popularity. It has been making rounds on the internet and has been forwarded to different groups. Therefore, we have mentioned everything about the ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’ that you should know.

Here’s everything to know about ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’

Nowadays, different challenges, dare games, and puzzles have been surfacing online. Hence, people communicate on social media and spread positivity by infusing some fun into the monotonous routine. Among many quizzes, ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’ emerged out to be quite fascinating. So, we have compiled the answers to guess the places in Kerala puzzle.

What is ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’?

This puzzle is quite difficult to crack as people have to identify the places with the help of emoji and smileys. Furthermore, one must be accustomed to brands to find answers to guess the places in Kerala puzzle. Here’s a set of 22 questions consisting of hints to search for places.

‘Guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’ questions

Identify the places in Kerala🌴🌴
1.🌲🚐-d-🍻
2.👶-E
3.A-🚪
4.🍷🐐
5. 🐶-🌳🌳
6.Y-📌
7.👊🔑
8.🗻💐🍻
9.🐄✂
10.💺👱
11.👖👏
12.👱✅
13.👀-ur
14.🍼-a-🌳🌳
15.↪❌
16.Y-🍂
17.🔷🐝
18.A-🌊⛪
19.😤☕
20.6⃣6⃣6⃣
21.🀄-y-6⃣
22.👉🏊

Answers to Guess the places in Kerala puzzle

1.Trivandrum
2.Kochi
3.Adoor
4.Wayanad
5.Pattikad
6.Vypin
7.Idukki
8.Malappuram
9.Calicut
10.Cherthala
11.Kaaladi
12.Thalaseri
13.Kannur
14.Palakkad
15.Thiruvalla
16.Vytila
17.Pattambi
18.Athirapalli
19.Korattii
20.Munnar
21.Valayar
22.Kaipuzha
 

