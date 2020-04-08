Guess Places In Kerala WhatsApp Quiz | Check Answers Inside

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people are staying indoors after the government announced a nationwide lockdown. They have been finding different ways to spend their time reading books, watching new series and films, completing their pending tasks and helping with the household chores. Therefore, the only way to interact with their friends and relatives is through social media.

People share numerous challenges, games, and quizzes on WhatsApp groups. These fun ways make the interaction even more interesting. Among many of them, ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’ has gained immense popularity. It has been making rounds on the internet and has been forwarded to different groups. Therefore, we have mentioned everything about the ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’ that you should know.

Here’s everything to know about ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’

Nowadays, different challenges, dare games, and puzzles have been surfacing online. Hence, people communicate on social media and spread positivity by infusing some fun into the monotonous routine. Among many quizzes, ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’ emerged out to be quite fascinating. So, we have compiled the answers to guess the places in Kerala puzzle.

What is ‘guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’?

This puzzle is quite difficult to crack as people have to identify the places with the help of emoji and smileys. Furthermore, one must be accustomed to brands to find answers to guess the places in Kerala puzzle. Here’s a set of 22 questions consisting of hints to search for places.

‘Guess the places in Kerala WhatsApp quiz’ questions

Identify the places in Kerala🌴🌴

1.🌲🚐-d-🍻

2.👶-E

3.A-🚪

4.🍷🐐

5. 🐶-🌳🌳

6.Y-📌

7.👊🔑

8.🗻💐🍻

9.🐄✂

10.💺👱

11.👖👏

12.👱✅

13.👀-ur

14.🍼-a-🌳🌳

15.↪❌

16.Y-🍂

17.🔷🐝

18.A-🌊⛪

19.😤☕

20.6⃣6⃣6⃣

21.🀄-y-6⃣

22.👉🏊

Answers to Guess the places in Kerala puzzle

1.Trivandrum

2.Kochi

3.Adoor

4.Wayanad

5.Pattikad

6.Vypin

7.Idukki

8.Malappuram

9.Calicut

10.Cherthala

11.Kaaladi

12.Thalaseri

13.Kannur

14.Palakkad

15.Thiruvalla

16.Vytila

17.Pattambi

18.Athirapalli

19.Korattii

20.Munnar

21.Valayar

22.Kaipuzha



