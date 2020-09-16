Video Of 'farthest Eye Pop' Record Holder Baffles Internet; Netizens In Disbelief | Watch

Guinness world records recently posted an astonishing video of a woman who had set the record for popping her eyes for the farthest distance. While minor eye-popping is a common fun activity, this woman has set the record for popping her eye as far as 122 mm. Biologically, it is impossible to completely pop out eyeballs from the socket due to their nerve connectivity. However, this marks the farthest extent to which a human has ever popped eye.

The post, originally shared on Instagram, features a woman named Kim Goodman from the US, which could bee is seen engaging in the activity. The nearly one minute video captures Goodman enlarging and popping her eye from three different angles. Each time she successfully pops her eyes, without feeling uncomfortable or dizzy.

Video of 'farthest eye pop'

Since shared, the amusing video has racked over 26, 416 likes and a plethora of comments. While a lot many people have shown concern asking if her eyes really popped out of the socket, a lot of others have tagged their friends in the post. "I cannot watch this," a scared user commented. While another wrote, "I'm scared at the first moment'

