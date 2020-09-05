Potterheads From 40 Countries Unite Virtually To Create Guinness World Record | WATCH

In a bid to celebrate the release of the illustrated edition of JK Rowling's 'Quidditch Through the Ages', 133 people which is the most people in the world boarded their broomsticks online simultaneously from 40 different countries setting a new World Guinness Record. The ‘Harry Potter’ fans or ‘Potterheads’ united to set the virtual world record from all six continents and created the record by participating in an event called ‘Quidditch Broom-Boarding’ aimed at highlighting the book release scheduled for October 6.

The Potterheads from countries including the UK, US, Australia, Oman, South Africa, Japan, Czech Republic, Canada and many others participated in the world record attempt. All 133 members picked a broom in their homes and shoot a video while sitting on it in the same manner that the characters in Harry Potter are shown in movies and described in books while playing the match of Quidditch. In the video posted on social media, many participants were seen wearing the iconic robe uniforms of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the fictional British boarding school of magic.

Harry Potter theme park in Japan

Meanwhile, in another rejoiceful announcement for the Harry Potter fans, Japan has revealed the plans of converting the 94-year-old Toshimaen Amusement Park into a Harry Potter theme park. Toshimaen amusement park had been in business for nearly ten decades and closed its door for the last time on August 31. With over 30 rides and attractions including a wooden carousel, the Toshimaen amusement park was opened in 1926.

The new Harry Potter theme park is expected to be open for the public at its place during the first half of 2023. According to the Japan Times, most of the 22-hectare amusement park will be purchased by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government who now plan to build a park in the same place. The green spaces in the park will also be used as an emergency shelter during the time of a disaster. The Harry Potter theme park will be constructed over approximately 30,000 square meters. It will display film sets, costumes, props used by fantasy-films, based on the popular novels of the same name by British author J.K. Rowling.

