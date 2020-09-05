YouTuber Builds Guitar Using 1,200 Colour Pencils, Netizens Ask To Play 'Colour My World'

A video posted by the YouTube page ‘Burls Art’, shows a guitar being made out of colour pencils. The artist gathers 1,200 colour pencils of different shades to create a guitar out of it. Fascinated by the creativity of the artist, netizens are suggesting him songs to be played from the bizarre guitar.

The 'fascinating' guitar

The 13 minutes and 29 seconds long video shows the step by step procedure of creating the guitar. The artist begins by segregating the pencils according to their colour. Then, their tips are chopped off as he places them on a carbon paper which has a guitar shape carved on it. As the video progresses, the artist coats the pencils with an adhesive called Epoxy. This is done so that the pencils do not float in the glue and are held together. In the next step, he tops the pencils with wooden panels and then he puts another layer of epoxy. Further into the video, the guitar is given its original shape using a machine cutter. The artist is also seen making all the other required equipments. In the end of the video, the guitar comes out to be beautiful as he is seen playing it.

The video has gathered 2,766,229 views and 2,968 comments. Netizens are completely fascinated by the creativity shown by the artist as they bomabrded the comment section. Praising the man and his various talents, one person wrote, "we’re not gonna talk about how GOOD he actually is at playing the guitars he makes???? man of many talents right here".

(Image Credis: Youtube/BurlsArt)

