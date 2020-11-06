Gujarat's 18-year-old 'Rapunzel' Breaks Her Own Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

Nilanshi Patel, an 18-year-old from Gujarat broke her Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager yet again. While taking to YouTube, the Guinness World Record informed that Nilanshi had held the title of longest hair on a teenager since November 2018. Back when she achieved the feat on the Italian television show La Notte Dei Record (The Night of Records), her hair measured 170.5 centimetres, or 5 feet 7 inches. Now, her hair has grown to a final staggering length of 200 centuries, or 6 feet 6.7 inches.

Nilanshi, who is is called Rapunzel by her friends, has been growing her hair since she was six years old after having a “bad experience” at a salon. She told the GWR, “I got my hair cut, a really bad haircut. So, then I decided that I won’t cut my hair. I decided that when I was six and have not cut it since”. She added that she has not decided whether to keep growing her hair out to seek length records in the adult category.

The 18-year-old told Guinness World Record that her mother helps her dry and comb her hair after every week’s wash. The measurement for this record is taken when the hair is wet, as the hair is naturally longer when wet and therefore provides a clear measurement. The GWR informed that the hair is placed on a flat surface alongside a ruler for the measurement.

Netizens congratulate Nilanshi

Ever since GWR shared the video on YouTube, several internet users congratulated Nilanshi and wrote, "Mini rapunzel only difference she has black hair but the real one is blonde”. Another user jokingly said, “What she needs is a sponsorship from a shampoo company”. “This girl with a long hair will be a perfect cast for the new live-action remake of Tangled,” wrote third. “You can strangle someone with that hair,” added fourth.

