Indian Jeweller Bags Guinness World Record For Designing Sparkling Ring With 7801 Diamonds

An Indian jeweller has set the Guinness World Record title for designing a ring with the most number of diamonds. In an outstanding feat, Kotti Srikanth designed a sparkling ring, named "The Divine — 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam," using as many as 7,801 natural diamonds.

The unique ring was unveiled earlier this week at the Diamond Store by Chandubhai in Hyderabad, which is owned by Srikanth. Notably, the new record also marks the first Guinness World Record in the field of jewellery from South India.

Interestingly, the ring's name and design are inspired by Brahma Kamalam or Camellia, which is a rare flower found in the Himalayas containing medicinal properties. The term Vajra refers to "diamond" in Sanskrit and Telugu. The diamond ring is in the form of six layers, out of which five layers comprise eight petals, while the sixth layer has six petals with three tiny pollens in the centre.

11 months of hard work

The dazzling ring was first conceptualized in September 2018 when it was just a pencil drawing. Once the design was finalised, the Hallmark Jewellers team then used computer-aided design (CAD) to find out how many diamonds would be needed to design the ring. It took more than 11 months to complete the stunning piece.

The diamond was submitted to the Guinness World Records in August 2019. After several rounds of verification, it was granted the title of "Most Diamonds Set in One Ring" in September 2020.

Srikanth, the designer of the record-breaking ring, said, "I am very honoured and thankful to Guinness World Records for recognizing my passion to create unique pieces of art in jewellery." "It gives me immense pleasure to get awarded at the global level for the masterpiece that I created. This is a big milestone for us," he stated, adding they are planning to auction the ring to patrons.

