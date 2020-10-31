Indian Girl Roller Skates Blindfolded To Cover 400 M, Sets Guinness World Record

An Indian girl bagged the Guinness World Record for the fastest roller skater to cover approximately 400 m, blindfolded in exactly 51.25 sec. Ojal Sunil Nalavadi from India’s Hubballi, Karnataka, achieved the prestigious title on 14 November 2019. The footage was shared by the Guinness World Record official Instagram page on October 28. The caption read: “Fastest 400 m on roller skates blindfolded (female),” who hails from India on its official Instagram handle.

The footage garnered close to 28, 000 likes on Instagram. Users admired the agility of the skilled skater, a seventh-grader who despite her vision disrupted became the fastest blindfold skater in the world in the 400 meters category. The 12-year-old who won the title in 2019 was trained by her coach Akshay Suryawanshi, who cited the girl’s determination and hard work as the key to her success.

Honoured with prestigious title

Officials from the Guinness Book of World records honoured the Indian girl with the prestigious certificate in the presence of spectators, well-wishers, and her parents Deepa and Sunil Nalavade. The crowd cheered for the motivated girl as she aced the deadline of 60 seconds on her skates blindfolded in the video, demonstrating fearlessness, courage, and expertise at the sport at the same time.

According to Guinness’ release, the girl had been practicing several mornings on the same spot of the road where she set the world record and achieved her ambition. “She did it without knee pads,” a user pointed out. “Very kind record,” one other said. Several others applauded the girl’s determination in the comments section. “Proud Indian,” a user said, appreciating the girl’s achievement.

