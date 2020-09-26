Ex DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Dons 'Robinhood Of Bihar’ Avatar In Music Video After Retirement

In a tribute to the Bihar’s ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who resigned in connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, former Bigg Boss contestant released a musical composition glorifying the top Bihar cop’s sense of duty and valour. The ex-cop, scheduled for retirement in February 2021, gave up his position in advance and sought the VRS ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which, he plans to contest as an NDA candidate representing Buxar. In the footage that emerged, the cop is being hailed as Robin Hood Pandey of Bihar, a reference to the dedicated and valiant police officer in Bollywood flick Dabang. With the comparison of his tenure to the likeness of Robin Hood Pandey, the music video describes the officer’s lifestyle, his principles, and his relentless efforts to get to the bottom of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Lyricists and composer Deepak Thakur, weaved various aspects of the ex-DGP’s persona in words, acknowledging the cop’s tireless chase for justice and his willingness to come to grips with facts in Rajput’s complicated alleged murder mystery. The foot-tapping tune streamlines DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s trustworthy posture, his exasperation for malpractices as he pushed for the CBI inquiry into the actor’s case, honouring the cries of Rajput’s vast fanbase.

Former Bihar DGP #GupteshwarPandey in his new avatar!



A music video on him released mins after his VRS was approved calls him “Robinhood Bihar ke” and “Janta ka Hero.” pic.twitter.com/GBqtwXbc0H — Mirza Sauban (@sauban_mirza) September 23, 2020

Reoriented into a roaring tiger

As the video commences, the Gangs of Wasseypur singer transitions between his singing and clips that portray admiration for the policeman. In the nearly 4 minutes long footage, the cop is seen in his beige uniform, with batches for his dedicated service in the line of duty, flaunting his stern postures from the tactical training, and occasionally donning the aviators, perfectly acing the role of an officer that other cops must look up to. In a segment, the officer’s imagery is reoriented into a roaring tiger, depicting his fearlessness and comparing his ethics with that of ‘Singham’.

In the backdrop of gunshots and police motorcade sirens, the singer intonates the Bihar officer as "Janata ka hero” in the soundtrack. This comes with a combination of scenes where the cop flaunts his unique style, and his dauntless walks and is even seen bodybuilding, by performing yoga. The singer attributed the song to the cop, praising his unforgettable service towards the people of Bihar. While the video was met with mixed reactions, many reserved the right to thank the outgoing officer for his commendable performance, his spirit of helping those in need, and his dedication towards his job despite the challenging circumstances.

