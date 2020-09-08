Rhea Arrested: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Says Actor 'totally Exposed' In Drug Link

As the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty Tuesday afternoon, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said the actor is "totally exposed" in the alleged drug-peddling cartel in Bollywood which is why the agency took her into custody.

"Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested," Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI. He said the anti-drug agency must have found evidence against her and reiterated his claim that Mumbai Police was not fair in its investigation of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, will be taken for a medical test next at 4 PM as part of the formalities.

Rhea admits consuming drugs

As per sources, on day three of her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs. Reportedly, the actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by NCB. In her latest statement to the NCB, Rhea stated that she was consuming ‘chemicals’ or hard drugs, apart from marijuana, as per sources.

Among the other highlights of Rhea's confession to the NCB has been that she took the names of Bollywood stars who were consuming drugs, as she was confronted about the links to these names. She has also spoken about the parties where such drugs were consumed. This has been confirmed by the data established from her phone data.

Accordingly, as per sources, the NCB has prepared a list of 25 personalities from the film industry who were involved in this cartel, and this has been segregated into A, B, and C categories. The summons are likely to be issued to them within a week. Apart from arresting Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, the NCB has so far arrested, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim, Zaid Vilatra, and Anuj Keshwani.

