Gwyneth Paltrow Utah Ski Trial Moments Spark Hilarious Meme Fest

Gwyneth Paltrow won the Utah ski collison trial against Terry Sanderson. The 7-day hearing was live-streamed on TV and gained a sizeable viewership. It did not take long for the trial to spark a meme fest on the internet. From Gwyenth saying “lost half a day of skiing” to Terry claiming he is “not able to enjoy wine tastings after injuries,” the trial was filled with meme-worthy content and netizens made the most of it by sharing theri funny reactions on social media.

Apart from their statements, Gwyenth’s courtroom fashion has also caught many eyeballs. If this was not enough, Terry Sanderson put the cherry on top by saying that Gwyneth was screaming like “King Kong in the jungle”.

Here are some of the most hilarious memes floating on the internet around the trial.

(Picture:thechive)

(picture:@YoungWolf989/twitter)

(picture:raventbrunner/twitter)

(picture:@travon/twitter)

(picture:@therecount/instagram)

(picture:jennyjohnsonhi5/twitter)

(picture: @mediumsizemeech/twitter)

Gwyneth Paltrow vs Terry Sanderson

In 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow took a skiing trip to Utah with Brad Falchuk and her two kids. It turned out to be a headliner when 76-year-old Terry Sanderson claimed that the actress-turned-influencer came crashing into him. He accused the actress of being reckless and said he suffered brain damage and broke four ribs after the crash. In the Utah trial, Gwyneth was being sued for $300,000.

The Avengers actress Gwyneth refused to settle the matter out of court and went into trial. She refuted all claims from Terry Sanderson and filed a countersuit, seeking a symbolic $1 in damages and the fees for her legal team. After the verdict was pronounced and Gwyneth was declared not guilty, she went up to her accuser, Sanderson and said, “I wish you well.”

Gwyneth Paltrow pleased with verdict

Gwyneth won the Utah ski trial unanimously. Upon her victory, the actress released a statement which read, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”