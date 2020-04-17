Halle Berry Aces The Pillow Challenge In All Black Look, See Pics

With the Coronavirus lockdown getting extended everywhere, people are trying to find new ways to keep boredom at bay. There are numerous challenges that are trending on social media. A couple of weeks ago, it was the hand emoji challenge where numerous celebrities participated. The recent trend, however, seems to be pillow challenge and Hollywood star, Halle Berry seems to have aced it so far.

Halle Berry's pillow challenge

The pillow challenge, that is currently in trend, is all about dressing up with a pillow tied with a belt. It is then up to the one doing the challenge on how to accessorize and slay the look. Hollywood diva, Halle Berry donned a big black pillow paired with a black studded belt. She also wore black pump heels, a black hat and sunglasses to complete her pillow challenge look. Needless to say, so far it seems Halle Berry has aced it.

Halle Berry captioned her image saying, "ou already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge 😂". Many celebrities congratulated her on the acing the pillow challenge while others like Jennifer Aniston showed her support with likes on the picture. Take a look:

