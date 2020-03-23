'Harmless Joke': Woman Creates Beauty Tutorial With Face Mask On Amid Coronavirus Scare

While most people are seen panicking over the deadly coronavirus outbreak and have chosen to take all the precautionary measures to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19, one social media user is making several rounds on the internet for posting a ‘beauty tutorial’ with a face mask. What people are calling “waste of mask”, is that the Twitter user with name ‘Apachaya’ created an entire make-up tutorial on face maks which includes applying foundation on the white surgical mask and turning it into the same colour tone as her skin.

It still remains unclear if that was meant as a joke or did she choose to post the video because masks can sometimes disturb the make-up underneath. However, the video has still taken the internet by storm and has been shared on various social media websites. The video has now crossed over 9.5 million views with more than 15 thousand likes.

was habe ich mir gerade angeschaut hahahahhaa pic.twitter.com/cb3sFum6d9 — 𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒚𝒂 (@kafafendi) March 17, 2020

'Harmless joke' or 'bizarre'?

The Twitter user received a mixed reaction from netizens with something that it was meant as a “joke”, others claimed that it was “bizarre” and held her responsible for diluting the serious issue of the pandemic which has claimed more than 14,500 lives in the world. However, one of the Twitter users also called it “harmless joke” and lashed out on the critics of the video.

Maybe some people could do... less. pic.twitter.com/2nkRo0Olb6 — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) March 18, 2020

All I can think is: why is she wasting a mask? — Donna Papacosta (@DonnaPapacosta) March 19, 2020

How many did she waste in making this tutorial? What a ridiculous, irresponsible thing to do. — Jessica Says Ethics Matter (@JessicaMeltzer) March 18, 2020

you sat through the whole thing? 🤢🤢 — student doctor ☤ (@Med_Life_Crisis) March 19, 2020

Y’all are real mad about this woman making a harmless joke and showing some damn TALENT while doing it — EmmaSkies @ Charity Stream April 4th! (@EmmaSkies) March 19, 2020

Too many thoughts. I believe that all this was made just to have a bit of fun while sitting bored at quarantine. — Чигчий хуруру или как там это называется (@littlefinger_s) March 20, 2020

Honestly, the suspense before we got to the lipstick–will she or won't she?–was killing me. — H.M. Stiller 🏠 (@HMStiller) March 18, 2020

