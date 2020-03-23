The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Harmless Joke': Woman Creates Beauty Tutorial With Face Mask On Amid Coronavirus Scare

What’s Viral

A social media user is making several rounds on internet for posting a ‘beauty tutorial’ with a face mask on while most people are panicking over coronavirus.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harmless joke

While most people are seen panicking over the deadly coronavirus outbreak and have chosen to take all the precautionary measures to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19, one social media user is making several rounds on the internet for posting a ‘beauty tutorial’ with a face mask. What people are calling “waste of mask”, is that the Twitter user with name ‘Apachaya’ created an entire make-up tutorial on face maks which includes applying foundation on the white surgical mask and turning it into the same colour tone as her skin. 

It still remains unclear if that was meant as a joke or did she choose to post the video because masks can sometimes disturb the make-up underneath. However, the video has still taken the internet by storm and has been shared on various social media websites. The video has now crossed over 9.5 million views with more than 15 thousand likes.

Read - As Schools Remain Shut, Students To Learn Via TV Tutorials

'Harmless joke' or 'bizarre'?

The Twitter user received a mixed reaction from netizens with something that it was meant as a “joke”, others claimed that it was “bizarre” and held her responsible for diluting the serious issue of the pandemic which has claimed more than 14,500 lives in the world. However, one of the Twitter users also called it “harmless joke” and lashed out on the critics of the video.

Read -  Chef Gordon Ramsay Shares Hand Washing Tutorial Amid Coronavirus Scare

Read - Erica Fernandes' Special Makeup Tutorial For A Perfect Date Night

Read - Anusha Dandekar Teaches How To Do Summer Makeup Through This Tutorial Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT