Chef Gordon Ramsay Shares Hand Washing Tutorial Amid Coronavirus Scare

Few days after the WHO launched #SafeHandsChallenge promoting people to share videos of washing hands, International Chef Gordon Ramsay shared a video of himself washing hands. This comes as COVID-19 has infected 2,03,691 and killed 8,231 people across the globe.

Ramsay, who is known for reality cooking shows, featured in the minute-long video telling people how to wash hands, while vigorously rubbing his own hands over a washbasin. Health experts have advised people to wash hands for good 30 seconds to get rid of any traces of the virus.

One of the most important things during the #coronavirus pandemic is to wash your hands ! Here’s how I do it and remember to keep washing and stay safe out there….Please always follow the advice of your nation’s health authorities during these times. Thinking of everyone Gx pic.twitter.com/YMW7oCkGix — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 16, 2020

The video received around 250 thousand likes and appreciative comments from netizens.

Once the Hand Sanatizer is applied, Let the knife do the work. — Craig Boyle (@Boyle4Craig) March 16, 2020

He's had to teach thousands how to cook so they don't starve, now he's gotta teach 'em how to stay clean so they don't die. Not all heroes wear capes. — OCΞLOT (@Ocielootles) March 16, 2020

If people don't know how to wash their hands by now, nature should just deal with them accordingly. — 🧻 ᛗᚨᛊᛏᛖᚱ᛫ᛒᛟᛟᛗᚢ 🇺🇸 (@BoomyNation) March 16, 2020

#SafeHands Challenge

As a measure of spreading awareness among netizens about precautions of the deadly coronavirus, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus started a move to spread awareness and take precautions against the novel coronavirus. Now, several celebs and influencers around the globe are taking on the #safehands challenge. The latest addition to the list is Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She shared the video on her Instagram and played her part in raising awareness. challenge on Twitter by nominating popular celebrities from every country of the world. Deepika Padukone took the cause forward as she posted a video of herself washing her hands clean while donning a mask, both markers of basic precautions as directed by the WHO.

