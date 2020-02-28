Erica Fernandes' Special Makeup Tutorial For A Perfect Date Night

Erica Fernandes is a popular television actor best known for her role as Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Currently, Erica is seen as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The small-screen personality has also featured in various movies like Babloo Happy Hai, Vizhithiru, Buguri and many more. Aside from her acting career, Erica Fernandes is also an active YouTuber.

Erica Fernandes' YouTube videos usually consist of tips, suggestions and innovative ideas about dressing up, styling, beauty, fashion hacks, makeup techniques and honest product reviews. Check out Erica Fernandes' makeup tutorial you can try for your date night.

Erica Fernandes' Makeup Tutorial

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor gave a short makeup tutorial for a perfect date night look. She gave away a few tips and tricks in the video. Erica said that her favourite Valentine's theme is baby pink and her makeup routine for the day is also pinkish. She started by applying the Profesional primer, followed by dabbing some foundation and concealer. Alongside showing her routine, she also showed the product details in her tutorial.

Furthermore, Erica brushed some loose powder and setting powder. In the tutorial, the YouTuber also taught how to get eyebrows on point, followed by the eye makeup routine. Towards the end, Erica Fernandes stunned in a baby-pink off-shoulder dress teamed up with a diamond necklace.

Erica Fernandes started her YouTube channel on November 24, 2011. She has gained over 67 million views and has over 1.16 million subscribers on YouTube. Erica Fernandes also received silver and golden play button from YouTube for crossing 1 million subscribers recently.

