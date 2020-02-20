The Debate
Anusha Dandekar Teaches How To Do Summer Makeup Through This Tutorial Video

Bollywood News

VJ Anusha Dandekar is a complete fashionista. She also has a YouTube channel where she dishes out tips to do makeup. Here's her summer makeup tutorial video

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is mentoring a few reality shows on MTV and is also popular for her cameo roles in various movies. Like some Bollywood stars, Anusha Dandekar too has a YouTube channel and keeps sharing beauty and fashion tips there. Her simple makeup tutorial videos are perfect for summers, take a look.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Turns Pap For Shibani Dandekar, Gives Internet A Sneak-peek Of 'Paradise'

Anusha Dandekar's simple makeup look

Anusha Dandekar’s summer makeup tutorial includes a lot of expensive makeup products and you can replace that with your regular makeup products. The makeup that she has done is simple and looks almost natural. Here are the things you'll need to do your summer makeup.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Make Your Day Brighter

(Makeup products used by Anusha Dandekar)

  • Mac fix+Spray
  • Smashbox light primer 
  • Too faced tinted beauty balm
  • The original beauty blender
  • Mac studio fix for the eyes
  • Benefit and face powder and studio fix
  • Max mineralise highlight the cheekbones
  • Lip balm soap and glory same on the eyelid
  • Sephora smart liner
  • Giorgio Armani- eyes to kill - Mascara
  • Two shades of blush
  • Victoria’s secret – lip gloss

In the video, Anusha Dandekar begins the tutorial by spraying the  Mac fix all over her face. She then uses the Smashbox light primer and massages her entire face with it. Next, Anusha Dandekar uses the Too Faced beauty blender and uses a beauty blender by The Original to blend the balm and apply it all over her face. 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Formal Outfit Choices That Make Her Look Gorgeous And Bold

For the eyes, she uses the Mac Studio Fix and using a small brush, she applies it under her eyes, on the corner of her eyes and the eyelids. After that, she takes the Benefit powder and mixes it with her Studio fix powder and using a long blender brush blends her makeup. Then she takes her favourite Mac Mineraliser and highlights her cheekbones. 

After the cheekbones, she moves towards her lips and uses a lip balm by Soap and Glory to highlight her lips and her eyelids. With a Sephora smart liner, she applies eyeliner on the corner of her eye and uses a mascara for volume. Towards the end, she uses Victoria Secret's lip gloss and completes her make up look. 

Also Raed: Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Display Her Stunning Athletic Figure

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
