Anusha Dandekar Teaches How To Do Summer Makeup Through This Tutorial Video

Anusha Dandekar is mentoring a few reality shows on MTV and is also popular for her cameo roles in various movies. Like some Bollywood stars, Anusha Dandekar too has a YouTube channel and keeps sharing beauty and fashion tips there. Her simple makeup tutorial videos are perfect for summers, take a look.

Anusha Dandekar's simple makeup look

Anusha Dandekar’s summer makeup tutorial includes a lot of expensive makeup products and you can replace that with your regular makeup products. The makeup that she has done is simple and looks almost natural. Here are the things you'll need to do your summer makeup.

(Makeup products used by Anusha Dandekar)

Mac fix+Spray

Smashbox light primer

Too faced tinted beauty balm

The original beauty blender

Mac studio fix for the eyes

Benefit and face powder and studio fix

Max mineralise highlight the cheekbones

Lip balm soap and glory same on the eyelid

Sephora smart liner

Giorgio Armani- eyes to kill - Mascara

Two shades of blush

Victoria’s secret – lip gloss

In the video, Anusha Dandekar begins the tutorial by spraying the Mac fix all over her face. She then uses the Smashbox light primer and massages her entire face with it. Next, Anusha Dandekar uses the Too Faced beauty blender and uses a beauty blender by The Original to blend the balm and apply it all over her face.

For the eyes, she uses the Mac Studio Fix and using a small brush, she applies it under her eyes, on the corner of her eyes and the eyelids. After that, she takes the Benefit powder and mixes it with her Studio fix powder and using a long blender brush blends her makeup. Then she takes her favourite Mac Mineraliser and highlights her cheekbones.

After the cheekbones, she moves towards her lips and uses a lip balm by Soap and Glory to highlight her lips and her eyelids. With a Sephora smart liner, she applies eyeliner on the corner of her eye and uses a mascara for volume. Towards the end, she uses Victoria Secret's lip gloss and completes her make up look.

