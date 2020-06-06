JK Rowling Approves Fan's Take On How Harry Potter Would Do His Laundry

Harry Potter author JK Rowling recently released her new book The Ickabog. The new release by JK Rowling came as a pleasant surprise for her fans all over the world as they were waiting for her new book for a long time now. She is also known to share artworks done by her fans on social media. Recently, JK Rowling shared one such video by her fan on social media. In the video, the fan has shown his take on how Harry Potter would do his laundry.

Harry Potter Video

Definitely not a waste of 5 hours. https://t.co/IxqmDIhV5L — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

In the video shared by JK Rowling, two fans are seen playing with a washing machine. The two boys are playing Hedwig’s theme from Harry Potter on the controlling buttons of the washing machine. They have also used the front loading door of the machine to play the tune. In the Harry Potter video, one of the boys is seen wearing glasses and a cape. At the end of the video, the boy wearing cape and glasses is seen getting behind a small cupboard under the stairs as the other one goes upstairs after locking the cupboard’s door.

The unique and hilarious take on Hedwig’s theme by these two boys is winning the internet. In the caption of the video, it is mentioned that the video took almost 5 hours to achieve perfection. JK Rowling talked about this in caption after retweeting the video. She said that it was definitely not a waste of 5 hours. Several fans commented that these boys would be in for a beating if their mom ever found out about this. A lot of fans praised them for their creativity and efforts.

JK Rowling's Twitter

After the release of her new book, JK Rowling has been sharing some artworks done by her fans on Twitter. JK Rowling’s twitter is flooded with beautiful sketches and drawings by the fans of her new book The Ickabog. Here are some of the artworks shared by the author on her twitter.

Elliott, this is a FABULOUS picture of Major Beamish! I can feel his panic as he tries to get back into his uniform! I love all the detail (especially his plumed helmet) and the rainbow colours of Major Beamish's pyjamas and bedroom! 🌈🌈🌈#TheIckabog https://t.co/ey7EYopOZo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

Haley, there's so much I love about this picture - the terrified Fred with his lovely hair and the creepy one-eyed, octopus-like Ickabog who (even though he's a monster) looks as though it might be quite fun! #TheIckabog https://t.co/iGowhyMhNY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

I'm loving both your pictures and your predictions, Y5! I especially like the idea that it only comes out every 2 million years! #TheIckabog https://t.co/ynOC489uRq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

J.K. Rowling's The Ickabog

The author recently released her new book The Ickabog on her website. On the website, JK Rowling has revealed that the book contains bedtime stories that were meant to be for her children. The stories have now been turned into full-blown books for her fans.

