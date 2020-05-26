Colorado Artist Makes Harry Potter Face Mask That Reveals Marauder's Map When You Breathe

A Colorado-based woman has gone viral on social media for creating a Harry Potter themed magic mask. The pace picked up after Artist Stefani Hook posted a video of herself wearing the magic mask. The idea of the mask is inspired by the popular Harry Potter series.

Hook came up with the idea of a facemask that changes colour when one wears it. For this particular theme, the mask changes its colour and reveals the popular Marauder’s Map from the Harry Potter series. The video initially showcases the mask in black colour and as the person breathes in it, the colour of the mask gradually changes to reveal the secret map from the series.

Stefanie Hook has made the mask available on her online store which specialises in sensory integrated soft toys and slime. After Hook shared the video of a prototype of the mask, it instantly went viral. It became an instant hit and everyone wanted to own the creative and innovative magic mask.

According to reports, the mask is made using a pre-printed design of the mask. The print is then treated with colour changing pigment. Triggered by the wearer breath, the mask changes its colour to reveal the Marauder’s Map when it reaches the particular temperature of 27 degree Celsius.

For the unversed, the Marauder's Map is a magical document that reveals a map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the location of all its inhabitants. Disguised as a plain paper, the document reveals itself when a wizard uses the words, "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good”. The map conceals itself into a plain paper again when the words, "Mischief managed" are uttered.

Earlier this month, a Beirut-based designer Bokja went viral sewing up reversible silk face masks for people to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. The designer pledged that all the profits that come from selling the silk masks go to the frontline workers who are fighting to save Lebanon. The founder of the Emergency Room upcycled clothes design company also began sewing the masks for his family.

Although the design studio was closed down post the lockdown norms, the workers received sewing machines at their homes and continued to work from the comfort of their home. Many Beirut residents have welcomed the masks. One of the residents said to a news agency that traders and pharmacies have hiked the prices of medical masks, so he sought a reusable option. He revealed that he wears a colour that suits his mood at that moment.

