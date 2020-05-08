'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome blessed with a baby girl

Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child together, and its a baby girl. Rupert had confirmed the pregnancy news in April after the paparazzi spotted the Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging, star with a noticeable baby bump. As per reports, Rupert's representatives had reportedly confirmed the news and announced that the couple is delighted to confirm the birth of their daughter.

Rupert Grint welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Georgia Groome

According to a local media report, the representative said that Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. They also asked the people to respect their privacy at this very special time. The two started dating each other in 2011. After witnessing several ups and downs in their lives, the two decided to take the next big step in their relationship. In 2018, during an interview with a local media outlet, Rupert reportedly shared that he is looking forward to settling down and starting a family. Even though they have been dating for a while now, they always try to keep their relationship private. Last year, as per reports, the two sparked marriage rumours after the actress was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

Sometime back, Rupert interacted with his fans as well. Owing to the global pandemic which is increasing rapidly, Rupert thanked the frontline workers and midwife for their sincere efforts. Rupert appeared on a chat show named One World: Together at Home special in the UK on April 19 and showed his appreciation for a 33-year-old midwife, Sam Halliwell. The star lauded the efforts of the midwife for working on the frontlines of the health crisis at Birmingham Women’s Hospital in England.

