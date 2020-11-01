Harsh Goenka Highlights 'biggest Issues' Of Working From Home; Netizens Share Their Own

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the world and most people still working remotely, Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka took to his official Twitter handle to share how working remotely can be challenging at times. Harsh Goenka shared a pie chart highlighting some of the biggest issues that people face while working from home and the top-two places on the list were occupied by communication barriers and loneliness, which many on social media agreed with.

Read: Anand Mahindra Posts Hilarious Tweet On 'next Phase Of Work From Home', Netizens In Splits

'Biggest issues'

The chart that Goenka shared, depicting some of the issues that people face while working remotely, also included problems like extended working hours, distractions at home, staying motivated, and finding reliable wifi. Many netizens agreed with Goenka and also added some of their own points to the list of issues, while some shared pie charts highlighting the benefits of working from home that included spending more time with families, flexible working schedules, no requirement of commute, among others.

The biggest issues with working remotely... pic.twitter.com/G1GrNU5w91 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 31, 2020

Read: Work From Home Gets New Twist After Viral Video Of A Man Working From Middle Of A Lake

One individual, while commenting against remote working, wrote, "Many of these arise from the fact for a lot of us, work is defined in the context of workplace and social interactions play an important role. And however good virtual is, virtual is never real". Another user said, "Sir, Adding a few more: Lack of Professional Nurturing ( At Junior & Middle level). Non developing of Interpersonal skill. Group focus or Team synergy gradually reducing."

Read: Microsoft To Expand Its Work From Home Policy, Make It Permanent For Some Staff

There r many signals that productivity/work-life balance r coming under pressure. It will only be a real success if companies start tackling remote working structurally. It is not advised to take a wait-and-see approach, becoz after #COVID19 remote working will become new normal. — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) October 31, 2020

#WFH Biggest issues with work from home, one chairman of a top fmcg company said were temptations, anchor asked him what are those, he said, temptation of food, sleep & then domestic. She asked please elaborate domestic. He said yes, domestic, & smiled. — Girish Arora (@AroraGirish) October 31, 2020

The major psychological impact is feel at office factor is lost to feel at home. This can be countered to a extent by keeping a fixed place in the house for office work isolated from domestic activities. Doing meditation pranayam some yog asanas in small intervals will help a lot — Prasad Salvi (@PrasadSSalvi) October 31, 2020

Time teaches us..wfh is in practice in western world from many years..Eventually we will also learn..Main thing is discipline and clear boundary with a home office which we and family both need to adhere to which makes difference.. — Ananth Kumar (@anantkkumar) October 31, 2020

Read: Amazon Extends Work From Home Till June 2021 As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge In US

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.