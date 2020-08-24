Harsh Goenka's Solution For People 'tired Of Attending Zoom Meetings' Wins Internet; Watch

Days after exposing the “reality of zoom calls,” Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka has yet again come with an innovative method to break the monotony of meetings. Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote that he had a solution for everyone who was bored from their zoom meetings like him. He asked them to take a virtual background of a video of themselves, put it on loop and go to sleep pr watch tv.

In the video that was originally posted by a user named Dani Beck, a bearded man could be seen attending video meetings. However, as the video progresses he could be seen slyly lying down with his virtual replica taking his position. The replica then seems to continue with the meeting with all his attention.

If you are tired of attending Zoom meetings like me, here’s what you do. Make a virtual background of a video of you listening.

Loop it. Then go see TV or go to sleep. pic.twitter.com/LWu1WnQRUb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 23, 2020

Netizens divided

Since shared, the businessman’s idea has captured everybody’s heart with the video being liked over 390 thousand times. Not only have they landed Goenka for his hilarious yet useful solution many have wondered if his employees do it too on him. Yet a user thought that being so attentive might make others sceptical. "The problem is that when the host sees u being so attentive, he will surely hurl a question or two to u and ask for a response,“ he wrote. While another user lauded the businessman writing, “Your employees are seriously very luck Sir to have a cool boss like you.:” Yer another user suggested, “You would have to wear the same clothes every time!"

You would have to wear the same clothes every time!😝 — Reva Ahuja (@AhujaReva) August 23, 2020

I guess the message here some people pretending to be attentive when they’re questioned... they get blank or give network excuses so they were busy either sleeping or watching TV... so they’re jus like any other virtual background — REKHA GANGWANI (@rekha_gng) August 23, 2020

It's not required my class is good the teachers don't even ask me to open camera and voice but they still ask me to answer in chat. So I have to be attentive lol — ANIMESH_MISHRA (@Animesh_MishraK) August 23, 2020

And when they ask to on video... I be like its already on..but I guess there is some network issue at my end..😝😅 — Balmukund Chaparia (@iambalmukund) August 23, 2020

Haha 😂😂😂! Technology explored limitless😂😂😂Really innovative gimmicks to get away with web conference ! — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) August 23, 2020

Read: Harsh Goenka Shares 'reality' Of Zoom Meetings, Netizens Share Hilarious Experiences

Read: Harsh Goenka Shares Tips For Happiness, Netizens Participate In ‘healthy Discussion’

Earlier this month, Goenka had shared a hilarious post about the ‘reality of zoom calls'. The usage of video conferencing applications like Google Meet, Zoom has boomed amid work from home and lockdown. However, much like Goenka’s post, the calls are often more about other things than the actual topic of discussion.

Posting a pie chart on Twitter, Goenka wrote that this is what actually happens in zoom meetings. The pie chart hilariously showed that while the actual meeting content makes only two per cent of the content, things like checking our one's neck or other's houses make up a majority of it. It also showed that the maximum part of the meeting is consumed by the relief of seeing other humans beings regretting not taking a shower.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.