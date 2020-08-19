Harsh Goenka Shares 'reality' Of Zoom Meetings, Netizens Share Hilarious Experiences

Indian billionaire and business tycoon Harsh Goenka on August 19, shared a hilarious post about the ‘reality of zoom calls'. The usage of video conferencing application like Google Meet, Zoom has boomed amid work from home and lockdown. However, much like Goenka’s post, the calls are often more about other things than the actual topic of discussion.

Posting a pie chart on Twitter, Goenka wrote that this is what actually happens in zoom meetings. The pie chart hilariously showed that while the actual meeting content makes only two per cent of the content, things like checking our oneself's neck or other's houses make up a majority of it. It also showed that the maximum part of the meeting is consumed by the relief of seeing other humans beings regretting not taking a shower.

What actually happens in Zoom meetings: pic.twitter.com/5B1UFKPGxc — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 18, 2020

'25% are sitting in shorts'

The funny-but-true graph has captured every body’s eyes since posted. While over 100 people have commented upon it, 804 people have liked it. Meanwhile, many netizens also explained what other aspects were missed. One user wrote, “I would add more than 25% are sitting in shorts but wear formal shirts” while another wrote,” For me, it's like 99%= Turning off Video and Audio and doing something else.” Yet another comment read,” For me: Am I audible to Everyone: 25% You aren't audible: 35% Can't see your video: 35% Actual Meeting: 5%”

Guess CCP made the chart as all traffic goes through their servers 😆 — Arun Pudur (अरुन् पुदुर्) (@arunpudur) August 18, 2020

For me it's like 99%= Turning off Video and Audio and doing something else. — Suspend Karo AC🔥 (@TheBerks100) August 18, 2020

It is definitely easy to https://t.co/kBmneqiXlj person specific questions intermittently — Dr Ratnabati Devi Meitram (@DrRatnabatiDevi) August 19, 2020

Aap dhaniya lana bhul gaye ! Wahsrrom ka nal kisne chalu chhod diya ? N bla bla from all members of family....in short

Ekta Kapoor ka family drama kuch ansh tak chalta hai!! — Pratyax (@Pratyax_AD) August 19, 2020

All employees of your company might have got scared.. "Boss ko sach kisme bataya 😀😀😀" — Sandeep Kumar Verma (@contactsverma) August 18, 2020

Others are looking smarter than me , is it becoz of Camera ? — MG (@1972ManojGrover) August 18, 2020

Giving testimony to the aforementioned graph, an image of a kid sleeping on a chair while attending an online class is doing rounds on social media. The author named Kara McDowell shared a picture of her son who fell asleep on a chair while attending an online class via Zoom and almost everybody is able to relate with the poor kid. Uploaded on August 7, the image is aptly captioned as, “My Kindergartner on a 40-minute video call is a total mood”.

