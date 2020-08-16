Harsh Goenka Shares Tips For Happiness, Netizens Participate In ‘healthy Discussion’

While everyone deserves to be happy, amid the COVID-19 pandemic the circumstances might not be in favour leaving many confused and wondering where to begin. In a similar context, an inspiring post on Twitter about tips to invite “happiness” in one’s life has sparked a healthy discussion on the internet. Shared by RPG enterprises chairman, Harsh Goenka on August 15, the post highlights the need to live in the “now” and becoming more solution oriented in order to feel comfort in the living. With over 1k likes, the tweet is now making rounds on the internet, encouraging many and uplifting the spirits of several others online.

Captioned as “Tips for happiness”, the post includes six points about how can achieve a happy and a fulfilled life. Goenka stressed that the primary step towards a happy life is to “stop looking for it”. Further, he emphasized that one must learn to be grateful about everything that’s right instead of partially looking at what’s gone awry. He also suggested that when negative thoughts strike, one must shut them off by focusing on the pleasant things in challenging times, despite a burden of mounting problems. Goenka emphasized that happiness purely comes from within and hence it is in power of any individual to master it and not let unpleasantries devour one’s mind. Also highlighting the importance of good deeds in life, the business tycoon wrote that one must do at least one act of kindness each day to contribute to one’s hapiness and healthy state of mind.

Tips for Happiness:



1. Stop looking for happiness and start living it

2. Live in the ‘now’

3. Learn to be grateful

4. Think about solutions not problems

5. Whenever you get negative thoughts, start thinking of pleasant things

6. Each day do at least one act to make others happy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 15, 2020

Users say 'eliminate unhappiness'

Goenka’s post was appreciated by the internet users who swarmed the comment section with more tips about how to relish simple things in life. While some shared footages of kids merely happy playing along with each other, others said that a positive approach was essential amid the hard times to keep one moving and overcoming the hardship. “To be happy, stop looking for happiness. Well said! One needs to rather eliminate unhappiness. Ideally, transcend both,” a user pointed out. “Most importantly learn to say sorry when you are wrong. Never let ego come in the way,” added another. Many others shared positive words with respect to achieving happiness.

Absolutely agree Sir. Don’t search for happiness , it is within you.. You just need to share it .. pic.twitter.com/h6giUcVhXO — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) August 15, 2020

And ,The symbolic swimming of without water by #child #KidsDeserveIt who create some unbelievable magic pic.twitter.com/w1vFNov81J — Rajhanse (@rajhanse2) August 15, 2020

And Age doesn't matter if there is excitement and excitement inside the heart pic.twitter.com/PSaD78G0lS — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) August 15, 2020

Agreed Live and let live....be kind..be human...Happy Indepedence Day💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/us5MOrI45I — Sameeta Shankar (@ShankarSameeta) August 15, 2020

Happiness is a choice. Anyone of us that can smile under most dire circumstances is a happy person. pic.twitter.com/E8tIVT5uWA — 🇺🇸Kalpana Jaggi🇮🇳 (@kalpanajaggi) August 16, 2020

I just go to Bikaner Sweets.

🤓🙂😌



Amritsari cholay , kachauri sabzi, gulab jamun or malpua with kheer.



And then i decide if im really unhappy or was it society that was hurting me ! 🤦😂 pic.twitter.com/kDKLKrGbz5 — Rudraa Aghora (@GaribScientist) August 15, 2020

True!Iwould say”Happiness is a state of mind”.You can have it all and still be unhappy and at times people have nothing but are still happy. — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) August 15, 2020

Indeed, additionally stop creating expectations as they too are also the root cause of unhappiness. — AbHiKgHoSh (@Abhik2501) August 16, 2020

Comparison/jealousy is biggest killer of happiness — ValuedChilli (@ValuedChilli) August 15, 2020

