Harsh Goenka Shares Tips For Happiness, Netizens Participate In ‘healthy Discussion’

Shared by RPG enterprises chairman, Harsh Goenka on August 15, the post highlights the need to live in the “now” and becoming more solution oriented.

While everyone deserves to be happy, amid the COVID-19 pandemic the circumstances might not be in favour leaving many confused and wondering where to begin. In a similar context, an inspiring post on Twitter about tips to invite “happiness” in one’s life has sparked a healthy discussion on the internet. Shared by RPG enterprises chairman, Harsh Goenka on August 15, the post highlights the need to live in the “now” and becoming more solution oriented in order to feel comfort in the living. With over 1k likes, the tweet is now making rounds on the internet, encouraging many and uplifting the spirits of several others online.  

Captioned as “Tips for happiness”, the post includes six points about how can achieve a happy and a fulfilled life. Goenka stressed that the primary step towards a happy life is to “stop looking for it”. Further, he emphasized that one must learn to be grateful about everything that’s right instead of partially looking at what’s gone awry. He also suggested that when negative thoughts strike, one must shut them off by focusing on the pleasant things in challenging times, despite a burden of mounting problems. Goenka emphasized that happiness purely comes from within and hence it is in power of any individual to master it and not let unpleasantries devour one’s mind. Also highlighting the importance of good deeds in life, the business tycoon wrote that one must do at least one act of kindness each day to contribute to one’s hapiness and healthy state of mind.  

Users say 'eliminate unhappiness'

Goenka’s post was appreciated by the internet users who swarmed the comment section with more tips about how to relish simple things in life. While some shared footages of kids merely happy playing along with each other, others said that a positive approach was essential amid the hard times to keep one moving and overcoming the hardship. “To be happy, stop looking for happiness. Well said! One needs to rather eliminate unhappiness. Ideally, transcend both,” a user pointed out. “Most importantly learn to say sorry when you are wrong. Never let ego come in the way,” added another. Many others shared positive words with respect to achieving happiness.

