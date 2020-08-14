US: Minor Girl's Mother Shot And Killed During Online Zoom Class

A minor girl from Florida, US, was on Zoom class for her first day of school when her mother was reportedly shot and killed. According to international media reports, the 10-year-old girl, who lives in Indiantown in Florida, logged in for her online class on August 11, however, moments later she witnessed her mother’s fatal shooting.

As the Warfield Elementary School student logged in for her class, her teacher reportedly put her on mute after hearing commotion and cursing in the background. While speaking at a news conference, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, said that the teacher muted the girl to shield other students who were logged in. Snyder reportedly further added that the teacher even saw the girl throw her hands over her ears after which the screen suddenly was turned off.

While giving details about the incident, the police official said that it all started with a heated argument between the girl’s mother, Maribel Rosado Morales and her ex-boyfriend Donald J Williams. Snyder reportedly said that both, Morales and Williams, started off with cursing, however, it soon escalated. Williams allegedly shot Morales multiple times after which the mother of the girl died in the hospital.

Incident under active investigation

According to reports, Williams, 27, was taken into custody within an hour and was charged with first-degree murder besides other felony offences. The Sheriff reportedly said that the incident occurred when Williams confronted Morales about a video on Facebook. However, when the argument heated up further, Williams shot Morales multiple time using a gun he had stolen in 2015.

Further, the police reportedly informed that there were five other children in the house who witnessed the alleged killing. After Williams allegedly shot the mother, the kids in the house dialled 9111 and Morales was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Centre, although she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Williams reportedly tried to flee but the driver of the bus he boarded got suspicious and dialled 911. As per reports, a SWAT team arrived a few minutes later and took him into the custody and Williams allegedly then confessed to the crime. The incident is still under active investigation by law enforcement, the police said.

