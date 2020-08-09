Last Updated:

Harsh Goenka Shares Small Things In Life That Bring Him Happiness, Netizens Follow

Harsh Goenka on August 8 took to his official Twitter handle to share small joys of his life, prompting netizens to do the same.

Harsh Goenka

Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka on August 8 took to his official Twitter handle to share small joys of his life, prompting netizens to do the same. Goenka wrote on Twitter that empty bookshops and quiet coffee shops are among the small things that make him happy, including rainy days with thunderstorms, messy beds, and overworn shoes. "These are the small joys that a simple life brings," Goenka Tweeted. The post has garnered more than 1,300 likes and over 130 retweets since being shared on Saturday. 

Netizens have flooded the post with comments sharing small things from their life that make them happy. "I like quiet places. I can't resist buying fresh green vegetables. I like simple veg food. I like light classical based Hindi film songs of the golden era. I like to wear only cotton. I like a tidy home that looks like a home, not a hotel. I like to walk on hilly paths," one user commented. Another user wrote, "During these times of adversity, nature teaches the meaning and ways of living a simple life with profound joy and gratitude Folded hands. If still, the flashiness outshines the true happiness, nothing can help."

Unicycle for crowded city

Last month, Goenka shared a ‘cool’ video of a man riding an electric self-balancing scooter across a crowded street. While the electronic vehicle looks similar to hoverboards and Segways, several internet users informed that he is driving an ‘electronic unicycle’. Goenka was amused to see the self-balancing electronic vehicle and even wrote that this is what he needs to travel in the 'crowded city'.  

