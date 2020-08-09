Harsh Goenka Shares Small Things In Life That Bring Him Happiness, Netizens Follow

Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka on August 8 took to his official Twitter handle to share small joys of his life, prompting netizens to do the same. Goenka wrote on Twitter that empty bookshops and quiet coffee shops are among the small things that make him happy, including rainy days with thunderstorms, messy beds, and overworn shoes. "These are the small joys that a simple life brings," Goenka Tweeted. The post has garnered more than 1,300 likes and over 130 retweets since being shared on Saturday.

I like empty bookshops.

I like quiet coffee shops.

I like rainy days and thunderstorms.

I like messy beds and over worn shoes.

I like the small joys that a simple life brings. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 8, 2020

Netizens have flooded the post with comments sharing small things from their life that make them happy. "I like quiet places. I can't resist buying fresh green vegetables. I like simple veg food. I like light classical based Hindi film songs of the golden era. I like to wear only cotton. I like a tidy home that looks like a home, not a hotel. I like to walk on hilly paths," one user commented. Another user wrote, "During these times of adversity, nature teaches the meaning and ways of living a simple life with profound joy and gratitude Folded hands. If still, the flashiness outshines the true happiness, nothing can help."

I enjoy finding my soul songs

I enjoy chance to create anything from 0

I enjoy chance finding a good movie,article,book

I enjoy having an open conversation

I enjoy looking back at a memory glad it happened

I enjoy genuinely thanking/helping a person from heart



Thanks for this 😊 — misha singhal (@mishasinghal) August 9, 2020

Rightly said Sir, When life surrounds itself with too much of materialistic things, the human thing starts looking for a simpler way of life. The joy of sleeping under a mango tree far exceeds the joy of sleeping in an air conditioned five star hotel. — Vipin विपिन Sharma शर्मा (@vipinself28) August 8, 2020

I like quiet places

I can't resist buying fresh green vegetables

I like simple veg food

I like light classical based Hindi film songs of the golden era

I like to wear only cotton

I like a tidy home that looks like a home not a hotel

I like to walk on hilly paths — Yogesh Potdar (@potdaryogesh) August 8, 2020

So profound sir jee, the simple moments are so blissful if only we pause and reflect and relish

Heard from you earlier your love for Art/Paintings collection and the beautiful rains, first rain smell of earth.

We love, learn & feel happy with your inspiring Tweets.🙏🙏❤️🙏🙏 — LS Murthy (@lsmurthy99) August 8, 2020

I like my moms cooking

I like my pillow and bed

I like to pray with my family at the end of the day — Georgie Mathew (@GeorgieMathew5) August 8, 2020

True! Several small things bring joy into our day to day lives!Enjoy each day to the fullest !Honestly during rigid lockdown(in Apr)even a scoop of ice cream was bringing me joy(as essentials were sadly stocked)😀 — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) August 8, 2020

Unicycle for crowded city

Last month, Goenka shared a ‘cool’ video of a man riding an electric self-balancing scooter across a crowded street. While the electronic vehicle looks similar to hoverboards and Segways, several internet users informed that he is driving an ‘electronic unicycle’. Goenka was amused to see the self-balancing electronic vehicle and even wrote that this is what he needs to travel in the 'crowded city'.

This is what I need to travel in my crowded city. So cool! pic.twitter.com/n1Arl8DYVl — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 6, 2020

