Harsh Goenka's Unique Visit To 'restaurant' After Three Months Wins Internet; See Pics

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus contagion, most people are trying to turn the situation upside down with a positive outlook while only being confined to their homes. Like the rest of the world, the chairman of RPG Group conglomerate Harsh Goenka is also practising social distancing. But his recent post about visiting a ‘restaurant’ after three months has taken the internet by storm. Not only the internet users are calling the post “adorable” many lauded Goenka for spreading positivity.

But the uniqueness about the post is, what Goenka called ‘stepping into a restaurant’ was the dining experience created by his children. From hand made menu with the price of dishes being less than Rs 10 to the quirky name of the restaurant ‘Super Snack Smallies’, netizens have admitted ‘loving’ everything about the post. The businessmen even shared the images of chocolate cookies and avocado toast with the caption saying when the dishes are prepared by ‘your own’, it surpasses the taste that is offered by topmost restaurants.

Finally stepped into a restaurant after three months. When the food is cooked by your own, with their little hands, with all the love and excitement, the food tastes better than top restaurant in the world. pic.twitter.com/JHf0UWXvIr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 1, 2020

Netizens left in awe

The creativity of Goenka’s children has been widely appreciated by internet users. The post has already garnered over a thousand likes with most people saying “outstanding work”. One of the Twitter users also asked the businessman if he left a generous tip for the chefs who according to someone else made dishes better than grown-up chefs. While replying to a comment by the founder of a huge restaurant chain, Goenka also revealed that the ‘awesome looking’ avocado toast was made by an eight-year-old. Actor Riteish Deshmukh also lauded that post and said it is ‘amazing’.

Amazing & I totally agree — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 2, 2020

The avocado toast looks Michelin level. — Zorawar Kalra (@ZorawarKalra) July 1, 2020

Sweet dish mein kya tha? 😋 — Nimisha Tiwari 🏆 (@Nimitiwari) July 1, 2020

Adorbs ❤️❤️ — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 2, 2020

Do u give home delivery — vikas bagga (@bagga38) July 1, 2020

Nobody in this world will give water this much cheap instead of kids 🤩 — Minnyy Shreya (@minnyyshreya) July 1, 2020

It looks delicious 🤤 — rajesh naik (@rajesh_230) July 2, 2020

Reasonable price too... ;-) — Arpita (@txtArpita) July 1, 2020

