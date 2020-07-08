Video: Harsh Goenka Shows What He Needs To Travel In 'crowded City', Tweeple Say 'so Cool'

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share a ‘cool’ video of a man riding an electric self-balancing scooter across a crowded street. While the electronic vehicle looks similar to hoverboards and Segways, several internet users informed that he is driving an ‘electronic unicycle’. Goenka was amused to see the self-balancing electronic vehicle and even wrote that this is what he needs to travel in the 'crowded city'.

In the 52-second-short clip, one can see a man riding the electronic unicycle in heavy traffic. While he seemed comfortable on the personal transporter, several internet users pointed out that he wasn’t wearing any protective gear or a helmet. While the man in the video effortlessly drove the electronic scooter around, it is also believed that the vehicle demands more time and practice as it is not similar to electronic skateboards.

This is what I need to travel in my crowded city. So cool! pic.twitter.com/n1Arl8DYVl — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 6, 2020

Netizens raise ‘safety’ questions

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 88,000 times. With nearly 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments, several netizens questioned if the unicycle was safe for Indian roads and traffic. While one internet user called it ‘unsafe’, others said that is it's the future of mobility’. A Twitterati wrote, “I wouldn’t recommend this to anybody under current traffic conditions and poorest of traffic rules implemented. It is probably safer in dedicated cycling paths with proper gear”. Another added, “Don't forget to put on your helmet and other protective gears. The guy is not using”.

It may look cool Sir ! But it’s very unsafe and person may land in trauma center in our indian cities where many don’t care for other riders on the road — Dr Ajay Kishore (@ajaykishore82) July 6, 2020

The future of mobility post Covid19.. Good startup investment.. — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) July 7, 2020

Our Mumbai's potholes may not allow this super cool device to work properly sir unlike Bengaluru where this guy is riding it ( identified from various vehicle's number plates). — CA Kapil Sharma🇮🇳 (@mekapilsharma) July 7, 2020

This is so cool! Image the parking space it would save and ease of traffic!! — Simran Sahoo (@cheekusahoo) July 7, 2020

desirable but not feasible... this will only create chaos on the roads sir — Mehraj Dube (@mehrajdube) July 7, 2020

