'Desi Cowboy': Harvard Student Fluently Sings Indian Rap Songs, Netizens Pour Love

Internet users have discovered a hidden talent of an Instagram user who claims to be a student from Harvard singing Bollywood’s hit songs. ‘Desi Cowboy’ started posting snippets of him singing a variety of songs from Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aega to Doorbeen’s Lamborghini and has had gained over a thousand followers in just a week and seven posts. The internet users are not only amused by a foreigner acing all the songs in Hindi and even in Punjabi but are also amazed by his “accuracy”. The man has still kept his identity anonymous and in one of the recent posts, he talked about his plan to be the first Harvard dropout to become an Indian Rapper.

He said, "Considering skipping the last final of my college career today so I become the first Harvard dropout to become an Indian rapper."

Read - TikTok Star Josh Popkin Faces Major Backlash For Pulling Off A Bad Prank

Read - Video: Ink On A Leaf Zooming Around A Puddle Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

‘Killing it’

Almost all videos by Desi Cowboy has garnered thousands of views and is being widely shared on various social media platforms. From people saying that he is ‘killing it’ to ‘apna time aagaya’, the Instagram users have united to laud the singer. On of the netizens even wrote under one of his videos to caution the Indian hip-hop singers and said that there is “someone better”. People are setting ringtones of his songs, to admitting that they were dancing on them, Desi Cowboy is already winning hearts on the internet.

Read - Technical Guruji Trends On Twitter As YouTuber Deletes TikTok From His Phones

Read - Video: Dog Picks Up Favourite Toy At Supermarket, Netizens Say 'pure Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.