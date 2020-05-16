TikTok Star Josh Popkin Faces Major Backlash For Pulling Off A Bad Prank

A prank TikToker, Josh Popkin received a lot of heat for his recent video. His followers call him ‘privileged and selfish’ for a prank he recently pulled. Read how his 'selfish' prank backfired here:

TikToker faces backlash for pulling off a "selfish prank"

The prank TikToker Josh Popkin, commonly known as @fckjoshy to his 3.3 million followers on the web platform, TikTok, recently posted one of the most controversial videos ever. In the video, he poured himself a crate full of milk and Fruity Pebbles cereal, and spilled it on the floor of a New York subway car, filled with people wearing masks. In the video, he says, “I got the munchies on the subway today, so I pulled out some cereal and started chomping away”. He added, “I asked if anyone wanted cereal, and that's when it all fell. Everyone started getting mad at me”.

El truco fue realizado por el usuario de TikTok fckjoshy, cuya cuenta está llena de contenido similar para entretener a sus 3,3 millones de seguidores. https://t.co/wOlBEdve6B pic.twitter.com/nloSSeMsE8 — Vivian Ruiz Barrera (@RuizVivianArlet) May 15, 2020

A Twitter user re-posted the video, and in two days the video gained over three million views on TikTok. The video sparked an outrage as the viewers and followers called him "selfish" and "reckless" for pulling off such a stunt, especially during the time of a global crisis. A comment read, “This is quite literally the least funny thing”, and another one read, “This has big 'they're paid to clean it' energy and I'm not here for it”. The video has been taking down from the official site since then, but stays put on the accounts of those who re-posted it.

The TikToker, Josh, posted another video on his TikTok and YouTube channel. Uploading a second video of the incident, he said that he accidentally dropped the tub of cereal on the subway, as he is seen preparing it in an occupied train. He further added, "Oh my god, this is the worst day of his life, anything but his Fruity Pebbles", as everyone started moving away from him and started filming him. The second view also received over three million views.

Recently, Josh Popkin issued an apology after receiving all the heat thrown at him for posting this video. He took to his Instagram stories on May 14, 2020, and wrote, “I f----- up. I mean I really f----- up. In such a dark time in the world, I was trying to do something funny to give people a laugh but I was wayyyy off. Not only was my stunt not funny, it was disarespectful and completely inaprropriate”. He went on to say that he plans to repair the damage that he had done and apologised to the essential workers and the passangers he put at risk. “I’m sorry and deserve to be publivly humiliated forever”, his apology concluded.

