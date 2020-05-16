Technical Guruji Trends On Twitter As YouTuber Deletes TikTok From His Phones

CarryMinati’s YouTube vs TikTok – The End video has started a storm on the Internet that refuses to die. The roast drew some serious battle lines between YouTube and TikTok influencers, with fans enjoying the show until YouTube decided to delete the video citing violation of its terms of service. However, the buzz around the YouTube vs TikTok debate continues with now YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary joining ranks with CarryMinati.

Hours after CarryMinati’s fans took to Twitter to trend #JusticeForCarry in a move to criticise YouTube for taking down the viral roast, YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji uploaded a 'phone cleaning' video on the site where he can be seen uninstalling the TikTok app from his phones.

The video, like other Technical Guruji phone hack videos, shows various smartphones lined up on the table and Gaurav Chaudhary picking up one handset after the other to delete the TikTok application as he 'cleans his phones'.

Take a look at the video here:

The video went viral within hours, with #technicalguruji memes and videos trending on Twitter. The video has been viewed over 2.4 million times since upload with over 1 lakh comments on YouTube.

Gaurav Chaudhary also posted a tongue in cheek tweet after #technicalguruji hit over 25 thousand tweets on the microblogging site, asking his followers to clean their phones properly as per the tutorial video.

Safai acche se karna dosto, tutorial video toh din mein aa hi gaya tha...Love you all 🙏#technicalguruji — Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) May 15, 2020

What's the YouTube vs TikTok feud?

CarryMinati took to his YouTube account after his fans requested him to make a video on TikTok star Amir Siddiqui. Amir had made a long TikTok video where he gave his opinion on why TikTok is better and has more content than YouTube. He tagged all the major names on his video like CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam, and Ashish Chanchalani among others. This was what made the fans urge CarryMinati to also make a video roasting Amir Siddiqui.

While CarryMinati is known for his reactions and roasts, this was the first time that his target was a single individual. The YouTuber pointed out how TikTok videos are way shorter than those on YouTube, slamming Amir’s claim about how TikTok is a more difficult platform, and so on.

YouTube removed the video citing its anti-harassment policy that was last updated in December 2019, adding that the video-sharing platform will not tolerate any form of harassment. YouTube privacy policy, under which the harassment clause is mentioned, reads: "We’ve always removed videos that explicitly threaten someone, reveal confidential personal information, or encourage people to harass someone else. This applies to everyone, from private individuals, to YouTube creators, to public officials."

(Image Credits: Gaurav Chaudhary @TechnicalGuruji Twitter)

