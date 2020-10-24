Demi Lovato Shares Her 'UFO Encounter' Experience, Tells Fans How To 'make Contact'

American singer Demi Lovato had an amazing weekend last week when she spent a few days on a retreat in Joshua Tree with her friends and Dr. Steven Greer. The singer shared a video on social media while she narrated her encounter with a UFO during her retreating. The singer also gave a glimpse of the UFO sighting in the form of pictures and videos which is sure to leave her fans on toes. The video shows unidentified bright lights in the sky.

Demi Lovato shares her encounter with UFO

In the caption, the Stone Cold singer explained that Dr. Steven Greer has developed an app called CE5 which supposedly allows users to make contact with aliens and the app comes with a cost of £9.99. In Lovato’s post, she writes about finding “peace and serenity” in her alien spotting retreat. She wrote, “Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity as I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me.”

Further, she went on to explain that the “planet is on a very negative path towards destruction” unless everyone starts meditating. If just 1% of the population meditates, she says, then the government will be forced to “acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet.”

Several fans of the singer who were surprised after seeing the videos were quick enough to comment under the post. One of the users wrote, “That’s a satellite.” Another user wrote, “Demi is on another level now.” A third user chimed in and tried to explain the science that lies beyond galaxies and asked people to appreciate it daily. Another follower of the singer appreciated the singer for dwelling on the art of meditation.

Meanwhile, according to reports from E!News, 28-year-old Demi Lovato has revealed during Facebook's Coming Out 2020 event on Friday, October 9, 2020, that she discovered more about her sexuality while watching the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions. Talking about the exact moment Lovato knew that she was a queer, she said that it was the scene in Cruel Intentions where they made out on the park lawn. The pop star was just like, “Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it”, and then when she was 17 years old, she did get down with that.

(Image credit: Demi Lovato/ Instagram)

