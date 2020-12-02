'Heartwarming Tale': Owner Saves Puppy From Python, Later Releases Snake In Wild

A rescue story that is now winning hearts features a woman rescuing both the prey and its predator. The heartwarming incident happened in Australia wherein the woman saved her pet puppy and also the carpet python that was trying to kill it. Speaking to Daily Mail, owner Kelly Morris confessed that although she was petrified throughout the incident, she and her partner Ryan mustered courage and managed to free their pet puppy from the clutches of the wild serpentine. In the aftermath, they put the python in a pillowcase before releasing into the wild.

'Don't get angry on snake'

Details of the incident were shared on Facebook by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers who revealed that a carpet python was trying to strangle the ten-week-old puppy ‘Wally’ when it’s owners intervened. “They were able to grab the Carpet Python and slowly uncoil it from the tail end all the way to the head! The lady also got bitten by the snake in the process! the post read. However, by responding quickly they saved not only the pupper but the serpentine too.

"Please before you get angry at the snake just understand that the Python was simply looking for food and it just so happened to stumble across Wally the small puppy dog!," the page remarked.

Since shared, the tale of courage and compassion has created a stir on the internet. With over three thousand like and hundreds of reposts, the post has left everybody cheering for the dog's owners. While many asserted that the python was beautiful, others remarked that the puppy was "lucky" to have escaped death. Some people also took the opportunity to narrate similar stories. "Not a lover of snakes myself if my dog got caught like that I would forget my fears and save the pup, but thank goodness the owner’s saved this little puppy from a terrible death," quipped a user.

