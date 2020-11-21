Did You Know Actor Sushmita Sen Owns A Pet Python At Her House? Read Details

Sushmita Sen's birthday was on November 19 and she took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a room decorated by her mother and daughters Alisah and Renee. The model cum actor turned 45 this year and ever since she shot to fame after being crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994, she has managed to keep her fans in awe of her. Her fans and followers adore her, be it for her films, her confidence and personality or the fact that the Biwi No 1 actor owns a pet python! Read on to know more about Sushmita Sen's trivia.

Sushmita Sen's unknown facts

Sushmita Sen who recently turned 45 has come a long way since she won Miss Universe in 1994. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor is an idol for her fans because of the way she conducts herself, her success at the Miss Universe pageant and adopting two girls, the first one at the young age of 24. Sushmita Sen owns a pet python at her house. The actor is said to be really fond of reptiles and so she decided to keep a snake as her pet. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a snake slithered on the sets of a movie she was filming for. Seeing the snake in close vicinity, she didn’t get scared and instead she bowed before it and chanted Hindu hymns to calm the reptile. Sen considers snakes to be Naag Devtas', i.e deities.

Sushmita Sen belongs to an Air Force background and her first public appearance was at the age of 15 when she participated in the Air Force Club Contest. The Aarya actor went to a Hindi medium school till she turned 16. Her fluency in the English language is a result of her pursuing English honours in college and she later acquired a degree in journalism as well. Another lesser known fact about the global pageant winner is that she loves to travel globally and has been to every single country in South America. She keeps posting poems and prose written by her on social media and is said to be inspired by her maternal grandfather.

Image Credits: Sushmita Sen Instagram Account

