Herd Of Deer Spotted Roaming Freely On Streets Amid Lockdown; Watch

In a recent video posted by an India Forest Officer, a herd of deer can be seen roaming on the roads to Tirupati. The video was uploaded by an IFS officer Susanta Nanda and according to him, the video is a proof that nature is rebooting itself since the coronavirus lockdown in the country has forced people to stay indoors meaning that there are fewer humans and cars on the road.

'Nature rebooting itself'

The video was uploaded on March 28 and has already received almost 800 likes. Take a look at the video below.

Nature rebooting itself 💚

A herd of Spotted deer on the road to Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/eJrCTzjRzp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

Take a look at people’s reaction below.

They are came to see that what happen to human, Why they are so silent.😃 — sudhansu maharana (@sudhansumahara5) March 28, 2020

They’re like “hey, where did all the humans go?” — P V Thomas (@ScreenwriterPVT) March 28, 2020

This also shows Mother Nature is advising humans to be humane to her.. — CM by Birth ! ಚನ್ನಮಲ್ಲಿಕಾರ್ಜುನ್ (@IgnitedBrain) March 28, 2020

Amazing, hope we learn to give nature it's space and reduce interference. — Kiran M (@kiranmsj) March 28, 2020

Really amazing to watch, I always believed in one thing for many years is: Nature will take its own course to balance what's unequal or not right for it. — Vikas shah (@vikasshah1975) March 28, 2020

Sir, I think nature wants to show us that enough is enough. We humans played badly with nature. Sir, now we can feel the air quality. It's best now. We can hear birds chipping now. This was there area and we encroached them. — DR. KAMAL GARG (@drkamalgarg1064) March 28, 2020

