Herd Of Deer Spotted Roaming Freely On Streets Amid Lockdown; Watch

What’s Viral

In a recent video posted by an India Forest Officer, a herd of deer can be seen roaming the streets going to Tirupati due to less road traffic

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of a herd of deer spotted on the roads to Tirupati

In a recent video posted by an India Forest Officer, a herd of deer can be seen roaming on the roads to Tirupati. The video was uploaded by an IFS officer Susanta Nanda and according to him, the video is a proof that nature is rebooting itself since the coronavirus lockdown in the country has forced people to stay indoors meaning that there are fewer humans and cars on the road.

'Nature rebooting itself'

 The video was uploaded on March 28 and has already received almost 800 likes. Take a look at the video below.

Take a look at people’s reaction below.

First Published:
COMMENT
