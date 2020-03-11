Bangladesh Cricketer Soumya Sarkar Faces 3 Years In Jail For Using Deerskin At His Wedding

Controversies surrounding Bangladesh cricketer Soumya Sarkar don’t seem to end, it would appear. After reports earlier suggested that two people were arrested for stealing mobile phones during Sarkar’s marriage, reports now indicate that the swashbuckling top-order batsman might face legal action over possession of deerskin. If found guilty, Soumya Sarkar could be jailed for three years.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Soumya Sarkar could face jail term over possession of deerskin

Bangladesh cricketer Soumya Sarkar married longtime girlfriend Priyonti Debnath Puja on Wednesday. The wedding was mired in controversy with two people reportedly being arrested for stealing mobile phones. A fight also broke out during the ceremony, while the latest reports suggest that Soumya Sarkar could be jailed for the use of deerskin during a ritual.

Soumya Sarkar's father: Deerskin handed down from generations

Soumya Sarkar and his family could face legal action and possible jail term owing to the possession of deerskin. Sarkar’s father Kishori Mohan Sarker in a recent media interaction shed light on the controversy and said that the deerskin was a family tradition. He added that the skin was passed on from generations and he received it from his father and passed it on to Soumya. A person who possesses animals or wildlife skin without a license may be subject to a prison sentence of up to three years as per section 6 of the Wildlife Conservation Act.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Soumya Sarkar's scintillating return to the national team

Sarkar has been in good form in the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series and is one of Bangladesh’s main men for the T20 World Cup. The 27-year-old missed the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI series due to the wedding but made a comeback for the T20I series. In first Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I, Sarkar smashed a 32-ball 62 to guide Bangladesh to a mammoth 200/3 in their 20 overs.

