COVID-19: Animals, Birds Roam Freely On Streets Amid Lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has started to become a pleasant treat for some animals who are taking the opportunity to come out of their usual hiding places and enjoy the empty streets just for themselves. Taslima Nasreen, a Bangladeshi writer and activist shared multiple pictures of animals and birds roaming freely on the streets of various cities across the globe. The pictures have garnered more than 370 likes on Twitter and over 30 users have retweeted it.

I like when animals take over our cities. pic.twitter.com/2Gbt5xP9sx — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 20, 2020

Read: 'Ocean Olympics': Video Of Dolphins Performing Acrobatics Breaks Internet

Animals have started to come out on roads in large numbers, entering the towns and the cities which they usually avoided prior to the lockdown. Almost half the world's population has gone under a complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Pictures and videos showing civet, deers, elephants, Kashmiri goats and other animals taking the streets in different parts of the world had been doing rounds on social media for a long time now.

It's not ours, its acquired by us which belongs to animals. 😂😂 — Bhimagouda Nayak (@prbsnayak) April 20, 2020

i think they are saying.. . "have a happy lockdown gaanv waalo " 😀 — ♯ (@LockTown_) April 20, 2020

The clean air, the beautiful stillness, the cleaner water and now this - irrefutable proof that the only undeserving creature is the human. — Social Distancing (@Patriot48271828) April 20, 2020

Humans inside and animals outside. 😋 — chanakyan (@Chanakyan111) April 20, 2020

Read: Mumbai Police Use Excerpt From Michael Jackson's Song To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.41 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,65,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Other countries that are currently the worst affected are Italy, Spain, France, Iran and the United Kingdom, where the death toll has surpassed 15,000 mark each.

Read: UN Urges Countries To Protect LGBT+ People Against Discrimination Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: Good News: Rare Snow Leopards Spotted In Uttarakhand Amid COVID-19 Lockdown



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.