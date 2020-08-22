Last Updated:

Hollywood Actor Kerry Washington's Twitter Reunion With Teacher Makes People Emotional

Twitter on August 19 witnessed one of its kind reunions on its platform when actor Kerry Washington reunited with her 8th-grade teacher.

Twitter on August 19 witnessed one of its kind reunions on its platform when actor Kerry Washington reunited with her 8th-grade teacher. The reunion happened when Kerry was hosting the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday and started the virtual event by saying that she still remembers the preamble of the constitution, which she learned in 7th or 8th grade. Following that, Kerry's teacher Tiffany Bluemle tweeted that she "nearly fell off the couch" when Kerry mentioned the constitutional law class adding that she was her teacher and she is proud of her. 

Kerry was quick to respond to her 8th-grade teacher's tweet as she wrote, "OMG!!!! Hi Thank you for watching!!!!! And thank you for inspiring me and so many other students!!!" The reunion between the two was enjoyed by netizens even more, who flooded the comment section of the duo with heartfelt student-teacher messages. "I wasn't YOUR teacher but I was a teacher. and you thanking your teacher has me in tears.  We usually don't get to know how it all turns out for our students but to hear we made a difference, we inspired one of them, we are remembered, well, that's just everything!" one user wrote. 

Emotional reunion 

Recently, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reunited with her 2nd-grade teacher on the micro-blogging platform. Ocasio had taken to Twitter to post a poem by Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, one that US Rep. Elijah Cummings recited in her first speech. Ocasio tweeted the poem after learning that she would get only 60 seconds to deliver her DNC remarks. Ocasio's teacher Ms. Jacobs commented on her post saying, "You've got this. Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade? It was prep for this moment. You've got this." Ocasio, like Kerry, was quick to respond as she posted an emotional message for her 2nd-grade teacher thanking her for teaching and believing in her as a child. 

