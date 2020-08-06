Honey Badgers Defeat Lions In Fierce Battle, Netizens Say 'they Don't Give Up Easily'

A video that has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda on his twitter account has resurfaced on the internet and is doing rounds on social media. It shows two honey badgers taking on the pride of lions. The battle in between the honey badgers and the lions have caught the eye of netizens, making them praise the bravery of the honey badgers.

Battle of honey badgers and lions

The 25 seconds video starts when a pride of lions is seen following a pair of honey badgers. Immediately, the honey badgers are seen turning back and retaliating. By the end, the honey badgers manage to push away all the lions. Despite being outnumbered by the lions, honey badgers seem to emerge victorious in this battle. The video has been captioned as, “Pride of the lions pride taken to dust. The honey badger is known for its strength, ferocity and toughness. It is known to savagely and fearlessly attack almost any other species when escape is impossible, reportedly even repelling much larger predators such as lion and hyena”.

Pride of the lions pride taken to dust😳



The honey badger is known for its strength, ferocity and toughness. It is known to savagely and fearlessly attack almost any other species when escape is impossible, reportedly even repelling much larger predators such as lion and hyena. pic.twitter.com/7iyz0hPHxN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 6, 2020

The video managed to gather 7.6K views, 821 likes and 126 Retweets and comments. Netizens bombarded the comment section. While some said that badgers don't easily give up, others are praising the bravery of badgers and are saying size does not matter in front of bravery. A person also commented that it is mental strength that defines a person.

Honey badger bites are very painful. They don't easily give up. — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) August 6, 2020

Sir Honey badger is the most fearless animal. He is Unsung hero #unsung #unsungheroes — Jagan Singh IFS (@IfsJagan) August 6, 2020

Where there is a will, there is a way! When one is ready to face challenges, there is no stopping whatever size they are physically! Mental strength is all that defines a person! — Vijay Mohankumar (@VijiMohankumar) August 6, 2020

"Honey badger never cares" — Ammar Hashmi (@AmmarHa15358451) August 6, 2020

Who dares wins — Siddharth (@Sidd91902935) August 6, 2020

Lion in So fear — Ansuman Parichha (@AnsumanParich16) August 6, 2020

Few days back another lion video went viral on social media. The video showed two elderly African lions in Los Angeles zoo who were euthanized together having spent almost 6 years with each other. Aged 21, Hubert and Kalisa were put down by the zoo authorities due to declining health and age-related illnesses that interfered with their quality of life. In a post shared on Facebook, LA zoo announced that the animal care and health staff “made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the lions”. Further, the post read that the adorable pair had exceeded the average life span of a zoo lion, which is from mid-teens to 17.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

