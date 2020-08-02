Elderly Lions In Los Angeles Euthanized Due To Declining Health, Netizens Mourn

In a heart-wrenching moment, two elderly African lions in Los Angeles zoo were euthanized together having spent almost 6 years with each other. Aged 21, Hubert and Kalisa were put down by the zoo authorities due to declining health and age-related illnesses that interfered with their quality of life. In a post shared on Facebook, LA zoo announced that the animal care and health staff “made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the lions”. Further, the post read that the adorable pair had exceeded the average life span of a zoo lion, which is from mid-teens to 17.

“Hubert and Kalisa are an iconic part of the L.A. Zoo experience, and our staff and guests have been touched by their loyal companionship,” said CEO & Zoo Director Denise Verret. “These affectionate companions came to the L.A. Zoo six years ago, and they quickly charmed themselves into our hearts as we observed their magnificent beauty and unique bond,” he added. The zoo mentioned that they had never seen lioness Kalisa without Hubert in close vicinity with her. It said that while the zoo had to make that challenging decision, the lions will remain a positive part of the Zoo’s history, and will be greatly missed.

Lions shared an 'instant' bond

As per the LA Zoo’s statement, Hubert and Kalisa had arrived at the Zoo in 2014 from the Woodland Park Zoo and were quite elder at the time they were taken in. However, the two lions instantly shared a bond and were seen hanging out. They quickly became favourites among LA Zoo guests and staff and were known for their frequent cuddles and affection towards each other, the Zoo said. “I have to commend our animal care and veterinary staff for the great care they’ve given this pair, a couple who lived longer than most lions do in human care and the wild,” said CEO & Zoo Director Denise Verret. The Internet expressed deep regret and poured sympathies for the two beautiful creatures online.

(Image Credit: Facebook/ @Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens)

