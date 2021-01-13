Horizontal Bread Leaves Internet Aghast, Users Post Pictures Of 'long Eggs' And 'long Tea'

The human brain is accustomed to regularity and even the slightest diversion leaves us uncomfortable. Giving testimony to the fact is a recent picture of a rectangular bread slice which has now created a stir on the internet. The picture was shared on Twitter by a user named “Josh” who wrote that he couldn’t stop thinking about the “horizontally cut bread.”

Since its origins, bread was sold in loaves. However, in 1920, shops in America started selling it chopped in slices, increasing the sales manifold. In today’s age, it is a ubiquitous sight to see evenly chopped square slices of bread. However, in the picture, the ‘extra-long’ bread slice could be seen placed in two adjacent plates making it a “weird’ sight.

In the follow-up comments, Josh also quipped a hypothetical dialogue for a situation wherein he has to buy that bread. "Aye, you got any uh ≋l≋o≋n≋g≋ ≋b≋r≋e≋a≋d≋ ?" he wrote. Meanwhile, a user wrote, "Is it for something in particular or do people just really like long bread? Genuine question". The post has racked up over 612 likes and 65 thousand retweets.

can’t stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread pic.twitter.com/uvaXJ0vJcP — Josh (@FLITTER) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, there were people who flocked to the post to explain the uses of the long slice. "I think all Nordic countries have it, Smörgåstårta. Literally translates into the sandwich cake," wrote a user, meanwhile, another added, "That s because you don't know venezuelan 'sanduchon' . Let me introduce you to one of our most secret culinary treasures." However, there were many who used the opportunity to dish out hilarious memes and graphics with many posting the photographs of "Long Tea" and "Long Eggs."

'Nordic countries have it'

I think all Nordic countries has it, Smörgåstårta.

Lierally translates into sandwich cake. pic.twitter.com/TOlLuw003h — Sollow (@_Sollow_) January 11, 2021

That s because you don't know venezuelan 'sanduchon' . Let me introduce you to one of our most secret culinary treasures pic.twitter.com/8S5AEQOuGO — Juan Enrique (@enriquejuan) January 11, 2021

Awesome! Same in Iceland! (Its called brauðterta) pic.twitter.com/FJ1UyYqyFd — Oktavía Hrund (@Oktavia) January 11, 2021

they actually sell these here in sweden... pic.twitter.com/cVa9ikvT7i — Tobias Lind (@lindtobias) January 11, 2021

Goes perfectly with long egg. pic.twitter.com/SNcV24zOya — Hemant ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@hmnt) January 10, 2021

What kind of chicken 🐓 did those come out of? pic.twitter.com/9bJatI16vE — 🏈🏈🏟🏈🏈 (@EObercincy) January 10, 2021

Pairs well with a long tea. pic.twitter.com/PSOhPvEAnO — SMPritchard ✊BLM✊ (@AstroBioGeek) January 10, 2021

