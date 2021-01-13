Last Updated:

Horizontal Bread Leaves Internet Aghast, Users Post Pictures Of 'long Eggs' And 'long Tea'

Human brain is accustomed to regularity and even the slightest diversion leaves it uncomfortable. Giving testimony to this is this picture of long bread slice.

The human brain is accustomed to regularity and even the slightest diversion leaves us uncomfortable. Giving testimony to the fact is a recent picture of a rectangular bread slice which has now created a stir on the internet. The picture was shared on Twitter by a user named “Josh” who wrote that he couldn’t stop thinking about the “horizontally cut bread.”

Since its origins, bread was sold in loaves. However, in 1920, shops in America started selling it chopped in slices, increasing the sales manifold. In today’s age, it is a ubiquitous sight to see evenly chopped square slices of bread. However, in the picture, the ‘extra-long’ bread slice could be seen placed in two adjacent plates making it a “weird’ sight.

In the follow-up comments, Josh also quipped a hypothetical dialogue for a situation wherein he has to buy that bread. "Aye, you got any uh ≋l≋o≋n≋g≋ ≋b≋r≋e≋a≋d≋ ?" he wrote. Meanwhile, a user wrote, "Is it for something in particular or do people just really like long bread? Genuine question". The post has racked up over 612 likes and 65 thousand retweets. 

Meanwhile, there were people who flocked to the post to explain the uses of the long slice. "I think all Nordic countries have it, Smörgåstårta. Literally translates into the sandwich cake," wrote a user, meanwhile, another added, "That s because you don't know venezuelan 'sanduchon' . Let me introduce you to one of our most secret culinary treasures." However, there were many who used the opportunity to dish out hilarious memes and graphics with many posting the photographs of "Long Tea" and "Long Eggs."

'Nordic countries have it' 

