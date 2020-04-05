Horse Imitates Woman Who Sticks Her Tongue Out In 'cute Video'; Watch

A short video of a horse imitating the woman beside her who sticks out her tongue, has been making several rounds on the internet. Not only are internet users comparing the animal to the one in the film, Simple Jack and called him that, others even said that “the resemblance is uncanny”. In the 10-second-video, the woman can be seen walking closer to the horse and then sticking her tongue out, the animal does the same action. The video has been shared on various social media platforms and has even received nearly a thousand upvotes on Reddit, where it was first posted.

‘So cute’

While most internet users were seen saying they did not expect the horse to copy the woman, some said that the video was both “cute and funny”. Reddit users also admired how the horse was so polite with the woman and assumed that they both share a “special relationship”. Another user called him "Simple Jack" and many others were seen agreeing with the new name for the animal.

Dog and horse's adorable bond

In another video where a horse can be seen sharing a 'special bond' is in a heartwarming clip of a dog and a horse’s friendship has inspired the internet users on Reddit and is being shared across social media platforms. The animals who can be seen caressing and loving one another and have become quite popular on the internet. The video evidently displays the friendly bond that the canine and the horse have with one another.

This post was shared on a subreddit and the video is captioned “horse and dog are best friends”. In the short clip, the horse can be seen pulling up the back of the doggo’s vest, while being in the stable. However, the dog can be seen freeing itself from the horse’s mouth and running over to give him some love. Both the animals can be seen playing with each other by caressing and loving their heads together.

