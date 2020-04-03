The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dog And Horse's Adorable Bond Gives 'friendship Goals', Watch Video

What’s Viral

A video of a dog and horse’s friendship has inspired the Reddit community. The horse and the dog can be seen caressing and loving one another

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dog and horse's adorable friendship is winning netizens hearts. Watch

A thrilling video of a dog and a horse’s friendship has inspired the Reddit community. The horse and the dog can be seen caressing and loving one another and have become quite popular on the internet. The video evidently displays the friendly bond that the canine and the horse have with one another.

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

This post was shared on a subreddit called “animals being bros”. The video is captioned “horse and dog are best friends”. In the video, the horse can be seen pulling up the back of the doggo’s vest, while standing in the stable. However, the dog freed itself from the horse’s mouth and ran over to give him some love. Both the animals can be seen playing with each other by caressing and loving their heads together.

READ: Dog's Hilarious Reaction On Getting A Treat Wins Internet, Watch Video

'Best friends'

The video has garnered over 100 comments and almost 15,000 upvotes. Reddit users have showered a host of lovely comments for the dog and the horse.  One person said, “was really hoping he’d pick him up”. While another commented, “horses are just babysitters for dogs”. A Reddit user wrote, “horse is probably thinking, ‘what’s that you got on you?” Another user said, “You can just tell both of these guys have a good sense of humour.”  

Similar videos of this unusual friendship have been shared on the internet, which is winning the hearts of many people. For instance, the one that this orangutan share with these otters. Have a look at it.

 

READ: Video Of Lioness Helping Her Cub Cross Narrow Stream Is Winning Hearts On Internet

READ: Dog's Hilarious Reaction On Getting A Treat Wins Internet, Watch Video

READ: Video Of Lioness Taking Her Cubs For A Stroll Is Winning Hearts On Internet

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RBI
TRADING HRS IN MONEY MARKET REVISED
Dharavi
GROUND REPORT FROM DHARAVI
Maharashtra
AWHAD SLAMS PM'S '9 PM - 9 MINS'
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Delhi
DELHI COP'S DAUGHTER PENS LETTER
Coronavirus
JAPAN DEPUTY PM SLAMS WHO